fbpx

Phoenix area counts 4 heat-related deaths so far this year, 425 last year

The Associated Press//May 30, 2023

Home>Recent news>

Phoenix area counts 4 heat-related deaths so far this year, 425 last year

heat-related deaths, Maricopa County, Phoenix, homeless, air conditioning, cooling centers, hydration stations

As summer begins, Maricopa County officials say there have already been four heat-related deaths this year. (Deposit Photos)

Phoenix area counts 4 heat-related deaths so far this year, 425 last year

The Associated Press//May 30, 2023

PHOENIX (AP) — As summer starts, Maricopa County officials say there have already been four heat-related deaths this year.

Maricopa County Department of Public Health issued a heat report this week, which the agency will compile every week between now and October while temperatures soar.

Officials for Arizona’s most populous county say the first one occurred April 11. But more than a dozen others are under investigation for possibly being heat-driven.

Throughout Phoenix and the greater metro area, the county has already set up multiple cooling centers and hydration stations.

Officials are also reminding the public to stay indoors with air conditioning whenever possible, keep water nearby and drink even when not thirsty.

Protecting those who are homeless from the heat remains an ongoing dilemma in Phoenix.

The city is caught between two lawsuits over clearing a downtown tent city. Local advocates are trying to find more shelter space as triple-digit days approach.

More than a fifth of hospital visits for heat-related illness last week were patients who were homeless, according to county reports.

Another county report said there were 425 “heat-associated” deaths last year. That is a 25% increase from 2021. More than half of those deaths happened in July, the month when temperatures can be at their worst.

t
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

Related Content

debt ceiling, Biden, Kevin McCarthy

Experts: Arizona economy could be hit hard if default is in our stars

If the U.S. defaults on its debt, it would not be good news for anyone, but economists say it would be particu[...]

May 30, 2023
housing, Pinal County, Census

Room to boom: Pinal County housing grew at fastest rate in state

It’s unclear which came first in Pinal County, the houses or the people filling them. What is clear is that [...]

May 30, 2023
Angels on Patrol, police, law enforcement agencies, Mesa, Glendale, nonprofit

Angels on Patrol aids police in helping crime victims

Not every 911 call ends in an arrest, and many times police officers find themselves wanting to help crime vic[...]

May 30, 2023
wetlands, Supreme Court, ranchers

Ranchers hail, environmentalists fear Supreme Court clean water ruling

Ranchers and Republican lawmakers are welcoming a Supreme Court ruling that narrows the range of waters subjec[...]

May 29, 2023
plea agreement, mother, Flagstaff, murder

Mother pleads guilty after Arizona boy starves to death

An Arizona mother has pleaded guilty to murder and child abuse charges stemming from the death of her 6-year-o[...]

May 29, 2023
Title 42, app, border towns, migrants, Biden administration

Asylum-seekers say joy over end of Title 42 turns to anguish induced by new rules

Though the government opened some new avenues for immigration, the fate of many people is largely left to a U.[...]

May 29, 2023

Featured News

lawsuit, Mayes, chemicals

Mayes sues several major companies for producing, selling ‘forever chemica[...]

29/5/2023
resignation, Hobbs, Allie Bones

Hobbs’ top aide resigns, Campbell floated as potential chief of staff 

26/5/2023
Pinal County, elections, ballots, VoteBeat, Cyber Ninjas, ballots

After botching election results, Arizona county wants to try hand-counting ballo[...]

26/5/2023
water cutbacks, Arizona

Arizona gets hit hardest in Colorado River plan

25/5/2023
LD26, candidates, Maricopa County, House, Senate

Maricopa County officials hope to fill vacant House seat before Legislature reco[...]

24/5/2023

Recent News

Legislature

Bibles, Stahl-Hamilton, House, ethics, members lounge

Ethics panel reviews complaint in Bible brouhaha

26/5/2023
Covid, Senate panel, Shamp, Will Humble

Panelists make outrageous claims in conservative Covid committee 

25/5/2023
court, trial, Hobbs, commission

Senate committee votes to hold Hobbs’ nominee to trial court commission

25/5/2023
LD26, candidates, Maricopa County, House, Senate

Maricopa County officials hope to fill vacant House seat before Legislature reco[...]

24/5/2023
Hobbs, vetoes

Hobbs vetoes mainly partisan bills, draws ire for nixing elections legislation 

24/5/2023