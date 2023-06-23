SRP must transition to clean, renewable energy – now   

fbpx

Guest Opinion//June 23, 2023

As Arizona elected officials, community leaders, and most importantly – parents, we are concerned about the future of our children, and believe it’s time for our utilities to start acting with some urgency. (Photo by Pexels)

As state elected officials, community leaders, and most importantly – parents, we are concerned about the future of our children, and believe it’s time for our utilities to start acting with some urgency.

With our desert climate and growing population, Arizona is at the forefront of critical energy issues. Whether it’s meeting increased energy demands as average temperatures rise each year, our long-term drought, increased wildfire season, or the high energy bill burden families and those on fixed incomes face, the crux of the matter is that rapid clean energy transition action is required.

Sen. Juan Mendez, D-Tempe

Salt River Project (SRP), a public utility, brands itself as a “leader in clean energy.” Last July, SRP announced it had achieved “Climate Registered Platinum Status” and issued a congratulatory news release. The achievement was bestowed upon SRP by The Climate Registry, a small nonprofit that does consulting work and Greenhouse Gas reporting. A little digging reveals that both SRP and Arizona Public Service (APS) are both founding members of The Climate Registry and the achievement was merely for reporting emissions, not lowering them, making the designation ring somewhat hollow, especially when it has the weakest carbon goals among Arizona’s three largest electric utilities.

SRP’s own website shows that out of its total energy mix, only about 10%, or roughly 3,000 out of 32,711 total gigawatt hours of its energy comes from

Rep. Athena Salman, D-Tempe

renewable sources. Meanwhile, almost 70% of the utility’s electricity is generated from burning coal and gas, releasing harmful pollution into vulnerable communities. We all deserve better from our utility companies, and meaningless “green” designations aren’t going to cut it. In a report released last fall studying utility climate pledges, SRP earned a failing grade for propping up fossil gas despite promising carbon emissions reductions.

As SRP engages in its long-term planning process, it must get serious about making the transition to clean and renewable energy and stop using fossil fuels that hurt the environment as well as public health. It’s time for SRP to start actually walking its talk – and the SRP Board and management have an opportunity to do just that by adopting a resource plan that jettisons coal and gas and doubles down on clean renewable energy, storage and energy efficiency. Our children should not be left to deal with an unsustainable world, and SRP should start moving in the right direction now.

Sen. Juan Mendez, D-Tempe, is the assistant minority leader and represents District 8 and Rep. Athena Salman, D-Tempe, also represents District 8. 

 

 

 

