Judge declines to dismiss Lake’s bid for access to ballot affidavit envelopes

A Maricopa County superior court judge declined to dismiss Kari Lake’s public records bid for access to ballot affidavit envelopes today.

Maricopa County argued the ballot affidavit signatures are part of the voter registration record and are therefore rendered confidential by state law, aside from a few choice exceptions which county attorneys claimed Lake failed to meet.

Judge John Hannah rebuffed the argument as the incorporation of ballot affidavit envelopes into the voter registration records is not mandated nor defined by law, but common practice among county recorders.

Hannah ruled from the bench and said the court is “not required to defer to the elections officials in how they have historically interpreted” the law. He noted he had “no quarrel” with interpretation but said he did not agree with it.

“I am not convinced that the ballot affidavit is a voter registration record,” Hannah said. “It is a record from which the election officials derive information that becomes part of the voter registration record, but that doesn’t mean the ballot affidavit itself is a voter registration record.”

Hannah then tasked the parties with litigating under public records law instead, meaning the county must argue releasing the records would violate privacy interests or run counter to the best interest of the state.

At oral arguments today, Joseph LaRue, senior election attorney for Maricopa County Attorney’s Office, previewed arguments from the county against disclosing the records.

The county concedes that the ballot affidavit envelopes are public records, but they claim they have “several” vested interests in keeping the records confidential.

He said the county sought “to protect integrity of elections” as making voter signatures publicly available could open the potential for forgery or fraud on ballot envelopes.

“That would take some work. It wouldn’t be an easy thing to do, but it might be able to happen,” LaRue said.

He also said the prospect of someone’s signature being made public may dissuade them from registering to vote.

LaRue noted voters “have privacy rights in their confidential information. And that ought not to be disclosed by the government, just willy nilly.”

He also spoke to keeping the records confidential under the statute initially at issue, which renders the voter registration record confidential, outside of a handful of exceptions.

LaRue contended the ballot affidavit signatures were a part of the voter registration record as the Elections Procedures Manual holds county recorders, “may update the signature in a voter’s record by scanning the voter’s affidavit signature and uploading the signature image to the voter’s record.”

But the provision in the EPM specifically deals with in-person early voting. LaRue argued that county attorneys across the state interpret the “may” as agency to include all early ballots envelopes with “consistent” signatures to be incorporated into the registration record.

He also relies on a change in statutory language in 2019, which changed signature verification statute from a comparison to the “voter registration form” to the “voter registration record” in response to the practice by county recorders.

And in this case, Lake would not meet the exceptions under the law. He said the election purposes were “admittedly the most realistic category” given Lake’s election contest.

But the county still deemed Lake’s election contest to be over, given the inability to present new evidence on appeal and the laws governing discovery in such lawsuits.

Bryan Blehm, attorney for Lake, contended Lake’s election contest was far from over and argued as such.

“We are still up your honor and signature verification is still on the table,” Blehm said.

He contended the signatures on the envelopes were not part of the voter registration record and they were therefore public record.

Blehm then pulled up an image of a ballot affidavit signature, at which point, LaRue asked it to be taken down given disseminating signatures is a class 6 felony under the statute at issue.

Then, the courtroom sounded reminiscent of Lake’s second trial in May as Blehm said the county had not performed signature verification and was attempting to “conceal” election fraud. He referenced a video of a signature verification worker quickly clicking through signatures.

Blehm also noted signatures are a part of public commerce and easily publicly accessible on deeds, mortgages and trusts.

Blehm said signatures, “are our identity. And in all elections, your Honor, these represent our most basic and fundamental rights as free people. This is this person’s identity. That is all. That is their identity, true at blue 100%. And there is no law that they have the right to hide that public record from people by shoving it into a voter registration record.”

Hannah then asked Blehm, “If that’s somebody’s identity then that somebody may well not want to put it around the world.”

Blehm said that was a question for another day.

Hannah agreed in his ruling. He directed attorneys for the county to file an answer to Blehm and told the two parties to either ask for a status conference or prepare a case management statement to set further dates.

Hannah also noted the potential need for an evidentiary hearing and portended future appeals.

“That’s what I’m inclined to think needs to happen here in order to make a record that the courts, that are inevitably going to review what I do, are going to be satisfied to rely on one way or the other,” he said.