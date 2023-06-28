Pharmacists will be able to dispense birth control to women without prescriptions

Women in Arizona are soon going to find it much easier to obtain birth control. Sometime this coming month pharmacists will, for the first time since birth control pills were authorized in 1960, be allowed to dispense them without women having to present a prescription. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

Sometime this coming month pharmacists will, for the first time since birth control pills were authorized in 1960, be allowed to dispense them without women having to present a prescription.

Ditto the more recent hormonal contraceptive vaginal ring and hormonal contraceptive patches.

It won’t be quite the same as grabbing a bottle of cough medicine off the shelf. Women will still need to answer some questions from the pharmacist to determine if the hormones will be safe and appropriate for them.

But gone will be the need to first go to a doctor for an initial prescription or annual renewals.

Replacing that will be a “standing order” from a doctor at the Department of Health Services permitting pharmacists to dispense contraceptives if they first question would-be customers about their individual risks.

There was some concern expressed by lawmakers about skipping medical exams when they set the process in motion two years ago. But the consensus was that the benefits of on-demand hormonal birth control outweighed the risks of not having regular doctor visits.

At the heart of the debate when lawmakers considered the issue in 2021 was how difficult it should be for women to avoid conception.

“Pregnancy should be the decision of the woman,” said Rep. Athena Salman, D-Tempe.

“Right now women face barriers in our community because they don’t have access to doctors for a variety of reasons, one of which is because health care premiums keep going up,” she continued. “We should be making it as accessible as possible for women who want to plan their pregnancies to be able to do that.”

During debate, no one spoke against the idea of easier access to pills and devices containing hormones that block ovulation. No egg means no chance of getting pregnant.

But several lawmakers wanted more guardrails.

Joanne Osborne, then a Republican representative from Buckeye, said she has no problem with women getting up to two years of refills without having to go back to a doctor.

She proposed, however, that any initial prescription require an order from a physician. And there would need to be new medical assessment performed by the woman’s primary care physician every other year.

The idea of being able to get contraceptives without first seeing a doctor also bothered Regina Cobb, who represented Kingman.

Cobb, who is a dentist, said regular visits are designed to ensure that the chemicals in the contraceptive devices are not causing problems. She noted a link between certain types of birth control, particularly those using estrogen, and potentially fatal blood clots.

“Prescribing without actually doing a complete exam and questionnaire from a medical professional I think is irresponsible,” Cobb said.

But Will Humble, executive director of the Arizona Public Health Association, told Capitol Media Services on Wednesday that what will be taking effect is a good balance between risks and benefits.

“On the risk side of things, there’s a chance — and probably a good chance — that some women will skip that routine care, Pap smears and things like that,” he said, tests that can detect cervical cancer.

Beyond that, Humble said, there are some conditions that put women who take oral contraceptives at higher risk for blood clots.

The legislation is crafted to address that issue.

It requires pharmacists, before dispensing any pill or device that has hormones, to ask patients to fill out a self-screening risk assessment designed to determine whether there are any indications that contraceptives may not be appropriate.

The specific form is being finalized by the state Department of Health Services.

That’s part of the reason there is no firm date for when the contraceptives will be available without an individual prescription.

But by law, that form has to be based on nationally recognized guidelines. And forms from other states give a good clue of what women here will be asked.

For example, the form being used in California inquires about things like whether a woman has used hormonal contraceptives in the past and, if so, has suffered any adverse reaction.

Then there are questions about risk factors, like whether someone smokes, has diabetes, has given birth within the past six weeks, has high blood pressure is currently breastfeeding an infant younger than one month.

Cobb, however, was unimpressed with the idea that the self-assessment is sufficient to protect patients.

During debate, she said her own patients, filling out questionnaires at her office, might answer one way in writing. But when questioned in person, where more detail can be solicited, Cobb said sometimes the answers change.

And that, she argued, makes access to hormonal birth control without an individual prescription and a visit to a doctor inappropriate.

“We’re talking about medications here that could be life threatening,” Cobb said.

“And yet we’re taking it lightly as if it’s taking an ibuprofen or an aspirin,” she continued. “And that’s not what this is about.”

Strictly speaking, nothing in the law or the rules enacted by the Board of Pharmacy say that an affirmative answer to one or more of those questions disqualifies a customer from getting the pills.

Instead, that is left to the judgment of each individual pharmacist.

The rules, however, require pharmacists who do want to dispense birth control without individual prescriptions to have at least three hours of continuing education every two years.

But the law also provides protections for those who participate. The law says that pharmacists who act “reasonably and in good faith” are “not liable for any civil damages for acts or omissions resulting from dispensing that self-administered hormonal contraceptive.”

All that goes to what Humble said is the benefit side of the equation.

“It just makes it that much easier for women to access birth control and their ability to control reproduction and have autonomy over that side of things,” he said.

Humble said health issues like this are rarely black and white. And he compared the risk-benefit analysis here to when Arizonans voted in 2020 to legalize marijuana for recreational use.

“The upside was criminal justice reform,” he said, allowing for the legal purchase of the drug from state-regulated dispensaries and eliminating the risk of jail time for users. “The downside was it makes it easier for adolescents to get access to weed.”

There was outright opposition from one particular lobbyist: Ron Johnson, who represents the state’s Catholic bishops. He never spoke out but only signed in to urge lawmakers to kill the plan.

On Wednesday, Johnson told Capitol Media Services it wasn’t particularly because of the church’s opposition to all forms of birth control.

“We share the sentiments expressed by the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops with respect to this type of law primarily because of our concern for the many potentially harmful risks to the health of women that will result from them no longer having to visit a doctor and obtain a prescription,” he said.

Part of the reason it’s taken until now for the 2021 law to take effect is the statute required the state Board of Pharmacy to write rules, submit them for public comment and ultimately get final approval from the Governor’s Regularly Review Council. That is set to happen this coming week.

There actually is precedent for the idea of having the health department write a standing order that can replace individual prescriptions.

It used to be that individuals needed a doctor’s permission to obtain naloxone, formerly marketed under its brand name Narcan. That drug can reverse an opioid overdose by blocking the effects of the drug on the brain and restoring breathing.

All that changed during a spike in opioid deaths when then-Gov. Doug Ducey signed an order directing the health department to issue a standing order allowing anyone to purchase it. That was designed to ensure that families could have it easily available should someone overdose.