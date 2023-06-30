Prop. 400 reignites debate over light rail

The Valley Metro Light Rail stops at the Van Buren/Central Avenue station in downtown Phoenix near Arizona State University and the Westward Ho. Since 2008, the Valley Metro Light Rail has expanded throughout the cities of Phoenix, Tempe and Mesa. The Proposition 400 negotiations have revivified a longstanding debate over the efficacy and future of the light rail. (Photo courtesy of Valley Metro)

While the likelihood of legislative action on Proposition 400 falls out of the realm of possibility, lawmakers, mayors and government organizations continue to face disagreement on the future of the Valley Metro light rail system.

Earlier this month, legislative Republicans sent an alternative Prop. 400 bill to Gov. Katie Hobbs’ desk, where it was quickly vetoed.

The Maricopa Association of Governments, Hobbs and other governmental organizations criticized the Republican-forged plan for leaving out funding for the light rail, which is something they see as integral to the state’s future transportation abilities and economic growth.

“From day one, I promised I would be laser-focused on growing our economy and bringing high-paying jobs to our state for Arizona workers,” read a Tweet from the governor. “Republican leadership’s partisan bill does neither of those things and will be vetoed when it reaches my desk.”

In response to those who say that Republicans want to let the light rail fall into shambles, Sen. Jake Hoffman, R-Queen Creek, said that the Republican-forged plan “not only provided better freeways and better roadways,” but also “reduced traffic congestion, gave commuters shorter commute times, and it maintained and expanded our regional bus service. It also provided capital rehabilitation for the light rail.”

Diane Brown, executive director of the Arizona Public Interest Research Group, said that future light rail funding and expansion are necessary parts of the state’s transportation future.

“Removing core tenants of a transportation system plan means the plan is no longer comprehensive and reduces transportation options,” Brown said.

One reason the light rail has drawn ire from certain Republicans in the Legislature is because of the transit service’s low ridership numbers. Hoffman said that the light rail began declining in ridership before the Covid and has yet to recover from that time period.

Mesa Mayor John Giles, a supporter of light rail funding, acknowledged the low ridership in recent years and attributed the trend to the effects of the pandemic.

In fiscal year 2020, there were more than 12.8 million light rail passengers. And in fiscal year 2021, there were more than 6.4 million light rail passengers, according to Valley Metro ridership data.

In the most recently recorded fiscal year, 2022, Valley Metro began to group light rail users with streetcar users and found that nearly 8.4 million passengers utilized those two modes of rail transportation.

Despite pushback from Republicans, several municipal leaders and governmental organizations champion what they see as economic and accessibility benefits from the light rail.

According to Brown, the existence of light rail spurs economic certainty, which leads to economic growth in areas where the public transit service is easily accessible.

“Light rail provides certainty to homeowners and prospective homeowners as well as businesses and prospective businesses,” Brown said. “When a light rail line is centered in a community, individuals and businesses know that it will be there for a duration, and their investments will continue to pay off.”

In the city of Mesa, the light rail has led to strong investment into the once sleepy downtown area, helping to create “thousands of housing units and dozens of new restaurants and breweries and arts facilities that have really resurrected parts of Mesa that were in decline,” Giles said.

Senate Republicans, including Hoffman, see the economic future of Arizona taking shape with investment in highways and arterial roads, not further light rail expansion.

Hoffman said that the high-paying technological and manufacturing jobs are being created in municipalities that do not and will never have the light rail – Surprise, Chandler, Gilbert and Queen Creek, underscoring the emphasis on freeway expansion and arterial road upgrades.

During Prop. 400 negotiations and debate, the Senate was contacted by several “big” employers that are considering coming to the Valley and are concerned about highway and arterial road infrastructure, according to Hoffman.

He also said that alternatives to the light rail have been made possible by the free market, which has “delivered options that are wildly more popular than failed public transit,” such as Lyft, Uber and other rideshare services. Hoffman said there is a necessary place for government “to responsibly embrace partnering with free market.”

“For the very, very, very small percentage of folks who may not have a car, we often hear their story kind of over amplified in this debate,” he said. “The reality is, the market has come in and provided options that are not only viable, they’re affordable, and they’re accessible.”

But light rail itself is accessible and therefore a heavily relied upon mode of transportation for essential workers, senior citizens and individuals who are differently abled, Brown said. Light rail allows individuals to “not have to pay for gas and parking,” or other car-related expenses like maintenance and insurance.

Because the House and Senate are adjourned until July 31, the window of opportunity for lawmakers and Hobbs to strike a compromise is shrinking. The inaction from the Capitol has caused municipal leaders to contemplate other solutions.

The mayors of six Phoenix-metro cities – including Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego, Giles and Tempe Mayor Corey Woods – released a letter expressing their intent to seek other paths to extending the transportation tax initiative, with or without legislative action, if a solution cannot be reached.

Giles said he thinks that lawmakers and the Governor’s Office will be unable to compromise on the issue.

“I think this is the second year in a row that we’ll see the Legislature not give us a vehicle to go to the ballot,” Giles said, referencing former Gov. Doug Ducey’s veto of a proposal to send Prop. 400 to the ballot in 2022. “Our cities and MAG and Maricopa County need to create our own path forward.”

One path, which would circumvent the Legislature, could involve a citizen ballot initiative wherein voters across the state may vote to free Maricopa County from the legislative permission required to ask its residents to approve tax initiatives. It could also ask residents to extend the transportation tax, and possibly, future light rail funding as separate ballot questions. The subject matter of the hypothetical ballot initiative is still unclear, however.

Giles said that “the theme of the 2024 election is going to be local control.”

Sending the question of whether to continue to fund the light rail and future highway and arterial road projects may prove more difficult than those on both sides of the debate are willing to admit, as pointed out by Chuck Coughlin, CEO and president of HighGround Public Affairs Consultants. Coughlin said the original plan crafted by municipal leaders and Hobbs was fair, as it carved out benefits for areas across the Valley.

“If you’re a resident of Glendale or Buckeye or any other city – Chandler or Gilbert – why would you vote for light rail?” Coughlin said. “If I’m a voter in Phoenix, Tempe or Mesa, why am I voting for freeways in the West Valley or the East Valley?”

“The (original) plan works together because there’s equity in it for everyone,” Coughlin added.

He also said that waiting until after the 2024 election to make progress on Prop. 400 may be the path of least resistance for those who supported the original plan created by MAG and municipal leaders.

“The most affordable way to do it is to make sure the Republicans are in the minority,” Coughlin said, speaking to an electoral shift that may give legislative Democrats more influence after the 2024 election.

“Another thing that I think is going to quickly dawn on those Republican legislators is that the end of this cooperation will mean they they’re not going to get any of their freeways, period, because both big city mayors will walk away, they’ll be done.”