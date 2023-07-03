Senate Republicans’ estimates on number of employees seeking taxpayer-funded gender reassignment surgery far off

If you believe the figures cited publicly by Senate Republicans, there are more than 5,500 state and university employees who want taxpayers to pay for gender reassignment surgery.

That’s how many such procedures could be performed using the claims by the GOP that the new “abuse of power” executive order by Gov. Katie Hobbs means “taxpayers will be shelling out $788 million annually for this coverage.”

But it turns out not to be true.

A copy of the actual report to the Legislature from the Department of Administration obtained by Capitol Media Services pegs the annual cost at a thousand times less — $788,000.

More to the point, Elizabeth Alvorado-Thorson, the agency’s director, said the cost funding the procedure for eligible employees and retirees represents 0.1% of current claims. And that, she told lawmakers, is not only within the margin of error for actuarial estimates but “should not require a specific adjustment in rates.”

Put another way, the net cost to taxpayers is going to be zero.

Not the $788 million which, using figures from CNN about the average $140,000 cost of male-to-female conversion, produces that 5,500 figure of potential surgeries.

Kim Quintero, the communications director for the Senate Republicans, blamed the figure on a “typo.”

“I’m used to writing ‘millions’ and not ‘thousands,’ ” she told Capitol Media Services when confronted with the report. And while Senate Republicans have produced a steady stream of criticism of the Democratic governor, Quintero said it was not intended to scare people or score political points.

“I don’t want to give the impression I am trying to pump out false information,” she said. Quintero sent out a corrected version.

Arizona already pays for some gender-affirming care for state and university workers and retirees. That includes things like hormone replacement.

But since at least 2017 the plan has had a specific exclusion for “gender reassignment surgery,” even in cases where a doctor determines the procedure is medically necessary. Hobbs, in her order last Friday, directed the Department of Administration to remove it.

That was not done in a vacuum.

In an explanation to lawmakers, Alvorado-Thorson explained that the state’s two insurance carriers — UnitedHealthcare and BlueCross BlueShield of Arizona — already include that in their standard policies they write for other clients. Only the policies they write for Arizona omit that.

“By removing the exclusion for gender reassignment surgery, ADOA will be aligning its covered benefits with the standard coverages provided by our contracted carriers,” she wrote.

And there’s something else.

University of Arizona Professor Russell Toomey filed suit against the state four years ago in federal court in a bid to get it to pay for what he said was a “medically necessary” hysterectomy.

The governor made it clear there were concerns that his claim of sex discrimination would be affirmed.

In fact, her executive order cites similar successful lawsuit against other states.

In changing the policy going forward, the state also effectively settled Toomey’s lawsuit without incurring further legal expenses.

And the cost of what he wants is virtually certain to be far less than that $140,000 figure:

Toomey already had paid years ago for his own chest-reduction surgery.

The lack of any actual cost to Arizona taxpayers is unlikely to change the objections of Senate President Warren Petersen.

Last week, even before the cost report from the Department of Administration, the Gilbert Republican already was lashing out at the governor.

“Instead of helping struggling Arizona families plagued by inflation, the governor just issued an order for taxpayers to cover the cost of elective, sex reassignment surgeries,” Petersen wrote in a Twitter post last week. He called it “illegal, out of touch (and) unprecedented.”

Petersen also complained that the change had not received the proper review by the Joint Legislative Budget Committee as required by law.

In fact, though, Alvorado-Thorson sent her report to JLBC the day the governor announced the change laying out the cost — in this case, none — and saying the change will be implemented in 45 days.

More to the point, the law says only that the committee, dominated by Republican lawmakers, must be notified. Committee members lack any legal authority to veto the change or make alterations.

Petersen did not respond Monday to a request for comment.