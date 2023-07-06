County mired in frivolous lawsuits, sketchy hire

Cochise County District 1 Supervisor Tom Crosby responds to criticisms over a proposed transfer of election functions and duties to the county recorder at the Cochise County Board of Supervisors meeting on Feb. 14, 2023 in Bisbee. Our financial decisions are guided by common sense and good judgment – that’s what we expect from our elected officials, too. When our tax money is squandered, we get upset. This is why we’re angry about the costly elections-related tussles in Cochise County: failed attempts to conduct an illegal 100% hand count of ballots; a lawsuit filed by two supervisors during an Open Meeting Law violation to compel our elections director to break the law; the intentional delay of canvassing election results and the transfer of election duties to our partisan election skeptic recorder. (AP Photo/Alberto Mariani)

Most of us have been working people all our lives. Our financial decisions are guided by common sense and good judgment – that’s what we expect from our elected officials, too. When our tax money is squandered, we get upset. When we’re subjected to interference with the elections process, we get angry.

This is why we’re peeved about the costly elections-related tussles in Cochise County: failed attempts to conduct an illegal 100% hand count of ballots; a lawsuit filed by two supervisors during an Open Meeting Law violation to compel our elections director to break the law; the intentional delay of canvassing election results and the transfer of election duties to our partisan election skeptic recorder. These ill-conceived efforts have frittered away well over $300,000 of taxpayers’ money to pay for attorneys’ fees, increased security and diverted staff time to handle six lawsuits over the course of six months.

The absurdity of hand counting all ballots is obvious — it’s expensive, time-consuming and inaccurate. In Cochise County, Supervisors Tom Crosby and Peggy were undeterred by the court order to stop them — they sued Elections Director Lisa Marra in an effort to accomplish their objective but retracted the lawsuit two days later. What followed was the resignation and costly replacement of Director Marra, which also has us roiled.

Recorder/Interim Elections Director David Stevens was solely responsible for hiring our new elections director. He dipped into the taxpayer piggy bank and offered Bob Bartelsmeyer $95,000 a year, which was $4,000 a year more than the maximum pay advertised in the job announcement. The offer included an additional (rare) $10,000 relocation allowance, which was not mentioned in the posting.

Mr. Stevens apparently did not bother to check the most basic element of any job application – the candidate’s listed dates of employment. Mr. Bartelsmeyer indicated that he was employed by Doña Ana County, N.M., from August 2009 to June 2010. In reality, however, he left in late April (not June as he stated). By itself this might have been an oversight or memory problem, but he left right before New Mexico’s primary election in June 2010 — one that would have been his responsibility to administer. Why the sudden departure?

Other warning signs ignored by Mr. Stevens:

• Mr. Bartelsmeyer did not want Cochise County to contact his previous employers for the past 19 years.

• His elections-related experience for the past 20 years consists of short-term jobs in four different counties in three different states, working at each job for less than two years.

• He has unexplained gaps in his employment record, for a 12-year period

(2010-2022) and a three-year period (2004-2007).

• He attended two universities over the course of eight years (1975-1983) but never graduated. Historically, the elections director position has required a bachelor’s degree.

• He does not possess an Arizona Election Officer Certification (as required by the state).

• His last Arizona Election Officials Training Certificate expired in December of 2005.

In order to clarify the hiring process and allay concerns, we reached out to county officials and submitted public records requests for information on and/or an investigation of the hiring process of Mr. Bartelsmeyer. These inquiries yielded nothing. Recorder David Stevens, County Administrator Richard Karwaczka, County Attorney Brian McIntyre, and former Human Resources Director Elda Orduño (who has since left her post) were all contacted but zero substantive responses were offered.

Is this a cover-up? Incompetence? Who granted Mr. Stevens the permission to give away our money — more money than the county advertised? Did Mr. Stevens put himself above the process?

Free, fair and secure elections are the backbone of democracy. Anybody caught fiddling with the process should at the very least be investigated, if not removed from their job and prosecuted for malfeasance. Several of the aforementioned individuals are running for office in 2024, but clearly Cochise County doesn’t need elected officials who practice election dereliction or greenback grabbing.

Fred Miller is a Bisbee resident, former businessman and an editor of e-newsletter, the Bisbee Wire. Ali Morse is a Portal resident.