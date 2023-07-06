Man arrested in death of teen whose body was found in bonfire pile

PHOENIX (AP) — A man has been arrested in the death of a teen whose body was found in a bonfire pile in Arizona last month, authorities said Thursday.

Anthonie Ruinard, 37, was taken into custody Wednesday and his bond has been set at $2 million, Maricopa County Sheriff’s officials said.

Ruinard is expected to be formally charged with first-degree murder at his initial court appearance, according to authorities.

Parker League, 18, was visiting friends in Arizona after graduating from a Nebraska high school and was last seen alive at a gas station in Chandler with Ruinard on June 11, authorities said.

Sheriff’s deputies uncovered League’s body two days later in a bonfire pile in a remote area of the Tonto National Forest northeast of Apache Junction.

Detectives obtained video footage from multiple locations where League’s bank card was being used after he was reported missing by his family and later found dead, according to officials.

A search warrant was served at Ruinard’s house and authorities said forensic evidence was found in the trunk of the suspect’s car that matched Parker’s DNA.

Ruinard also was booked into jail on suspicion of the abandonment/concealment of dead body parts, drug charges, credit card theft and possessing of a weapon while being a prohibited person.

It was unclear Thursday if Ruinard has a lawyer yet who can speak on his behalf.

Authorities have yet to confirm whether League’s body was burned inside the bonfire pile or describe the condition of his remains.