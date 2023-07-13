ESA red tape strands rural mom

The Arizona Department of Education won’t allow a mother with an Empowerment Scholarship Account (ESA) for her children to use her P.O. box for ESA orders, citing contract provisions, as well as laws prohibiting the use of any P.O. boxes with the program. (Deposit Photos)

Angela Amezcua, an Empowerment Scholarship Account (ESA) parent, does not want to drive six hours to pick up her children’s school supplies.

She would much rather drive a half hour into town, where she works, buys groceries and supplies and pick up her mail at a UPS P.O. box.

But the Arizona Department of Education won’t allow the use of her P.O. box for ESA orders, citing contract provisions and laws barring the use of any P.O. boxes with the program.

However, ADE could not produce the alleged authority to outlaw the use of P.O. boxes. And the statement contradicts the experiences of other rural ESA parents, the ESA handbook and the State Board of Education rules governing the program.

The department said the only viable alternative for Amezcua would be to set up a federal P.O. box on the North Rim of the Grand Canyon, a three-hour trip, one way.

Amezcua rejected the option on June 14.

Weeks later, she has yet to hear anything back in the way of a solution. And she’s left wondering how to continue her children’s education, with no mailing address less than a day’s drive away deemed acceptable by the department and the nearest store accepting the ESA debit card more than 100 miles away.

And she fears her predicament will not be an isolated incident as many rural families use mailing addresses given a lack of mail service to their physical addresses.

Amezcua said “This is important for rural families. And it’s important that people understand that a lot of people cannot even receive mail at the property. They need to use their mailing address. Either they don’t understand it, or they choose to turn a blind eye.”

Amezcua enrolled her oldest two children in the program shortly after universal expansion. And after she said her family “fell on hard times,” they moved from Mesa to her father’s ranch in the woods west of Williams.

The ESA program worked well for her family while they lived in the city. And when they moved up north, Amezcua reached out to the Department of Education to change their physical and mailing address.

She was put in touch with Eric Butler, the “ESA lead criminal/civil investigator,” according to his email signature.

The first hurdle was proof of residency. Amezcua lacked documentation showing she lived on her father’s ranch as it was in his name. The ranch is also off-grid, negating any utility bills as possible proof of residency.

Amezcua had her father fill out an affidavit from the ADE website, where he confirmed his daughter and her children resided on the ranch and attached his own Arizona driver’s license.

She also provided bank statements, mail addressed to her P.O. box, and the Instagram page for her father’s ranch where she and her children are pictured for good measure.

But Butler found what she had sent was not sufficient in proving her own residency. He asked to speak with her employer, a hotel in Seligman, to find a workaround. And after verifying Amezcua’s physical address, Butler said the department would still not allow the use of a P.O. box and they have “no discretion” in the matter.

But Amezcua had spoken to other rural ESA families with mailing addresses separate from their physical addresses. Amezcua sent further proof of parents with separate mailing addresses.

Butler said the parents using P.O. boxes were simply discrepancies.

Butler wrote Amezcua’s mailing address was denied, “Due to the fact the ESA contract and Arizona laws do not allow for a PO box…to be used under any circumstances. That does not mean that some contracts might have been sent to PO Boxes. If there are discrepancies in the old system, they will be remedied due to the new procedures.”

Butler then offered the six-hour federal P.O. box solution and wrote, “Please do not confuse this solution as meaning PO boxes are acceptable in the ESA program. PO boxes are not acceptable by law,” and said ESA Director Christine Accurso allowed the exception acknowledging there was no other way for her to access the ESA program.

The rules by the State Board of Education and the ESA Handbook allow for both a physical and a mailing address, with no restrictions on P.O. boxes. And none of the laws governing the ESA program put restrictions on mailing addresses.

A spokesperson for the department confirmed there were no rules or laws prohibiting the use of P.O. boxes within the ESA program.

The department is well within its authority to ask for proof of residence, though, as the statutes governing ESA require parents and students using the program to be “residents” and the 2022-23 ESA Handbook holds a parent or guardian “may be asked to provide proof of Arizona residency at the time of application and at any time they are enrolled in the ESA program.”

ADE laid out a new list of residency requirements for the ESA program in a recent weekly email.

The new list includes property tax bills within one year, W2s for the previous year, utility bills from the past 60 days, tribal enrollment, documentation with a current address from a state, tribal, or federal agency within the past 60 days, on-base billeting facility, or a notarized affidavit of shared residence if the person does not have proof of residence in their own name.

Amezcua was verified as a resident by the department, but she still has not heard anything in the way of a solution to her inability to order educational materials for her children, aside from a long trip to a store accepting her ESA debit card.

She plans to enroll her youngest child in the program next year. But Amezcua fears, as she makes little headway in ordering supplies and the department looks to roll back the use of the debit card, that she may be barred from using the program entirely.

“They have confirmation that we live out here. They have confirmation that we cannot receive mail out here. I was approved for the funds, but I cannot use the funds,” Amezcua said. “I really do feel like rural children deserve (ESA funding) too, because you can’t drive 100 miles to public school. It comes down to us parents teaching our children and we need the funding, too, for our children to grow and learn.”