Best of the Capitol//July 14, 2023

Best Campaign Manager

Jeanne Lunn
Jeanne Lunn

Adding to Matter of State Strategies impressive streak at this year’s Best of the Capitol is Jeanne Lunn, a heavyweight particularly in Democratic politics in the state of Arizona. For over 20 years, Lunn has worked on campaigns ranging from school board to Congress. She cut her teeth in the Chicago political scene before transferring her experience to the Grand Canyon State. Beyond politics, Jeanne is involved with consulting for nonprofits. She focuses her attention on fundraising, filing and compliance for her clients. Amazingly In 2018, Jeanne was inducted into the Arizona Democratic Party Hall of Fame. This year, she is honored for her work as Adrian Fontes’ campaign manager. Thanks in no small part to her leadership, Fontes won by the largest margin of any Democrat on the ticket with a 120,208-vote lead.

Honorees for Best Campaign Manager:
Savannah Drake
Nicole Demont
Margaret Dugan

