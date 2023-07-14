fbpx

Best Capitol Lawn Event

Best of the Capitol//July 14, 2023

Home>Best of the Capitol>

Best Capitol Lawn Event

Best Capitol Lawn Event

Best of the Capitol//July 14, 2023

Special Olympics Arizona

Special Olympics Arizona hosted a day of games and laughter on the Capitol Lawn that was so well regarded it netted the organization this year’s award for Best Capitol Lawn Event. Capitol lawn events are a cornerstone of the capitol community, offering a bipartisan and low stress space for legislators, lobbyists, and the public to come together to talk about an issue. Special Olympics Arizona used the opportunity to spread awareness for the Special Olympics as well as draw attention to the inclusive vision of the Special Olympics.

Honorees for Best Capitol Lawn Event:
SRP Day At the Capitol
Arizona Association for Economic Development
Arizona Farm Bureau Ag Fest
Arizona Dude Ranch Day at the Capitol
Charters at the Capitol

Related Content

Editor’s Note

It is time again to celebrate the hardworking, dedicated professionals in Arizona’s political scene with[...]

July 14, 2023

Best Activist

Anna Hernandez [caption id="attachment_480450" align="alignright" width="200"] Anna Hernandez[/caption] [...]

July 14, 2023

Best Bill Sponsor & Best Committee Chair & Most Likely to Run for Congress

TJ Shope [caption id="attachment_480447" align="alignright" width="200"] TJ Shope[/caption] Sen. T.J. Sh[...]

July 14, 2023

Best Campaign Commercial

Liz Cheney's The Great Task PAC ad on Kari Lake, Mark Finchem In the wake of unprecedented election denia[...]

July 14, 2023

Best Campaign Manager

Jeanne Lunn [caption id="attachment_480442" align="alignright" width="200"] Jeanne Lunn[/caption] Adding[...]

July 14, 2023

Best Candidate Campaign

Adrian Fontes, Secretary of State [caption id="attachment_480439" align="alignright" width="200"] Adrian F[...]

July 14, 2023

Featured News

immigration, migrants, South America, Central America,

Advocates: Family reunification policy helps some migrants, but not enough

12/7/2023
the Zone, Phoenix, homelessness

Judge must decide timeline for Phoenix to clear out homeless camp

11/7/2023
Arizona State University, Arizona College Republicans United, Nick Fuentes

GOP officials condemn unauthorized promotion of event featuring white nationalis[...]

10/7/2023
dentists, Arizona State Dental Board of Examiners

Arizona dental board fails to protect public, hold dentists accountable

7/7/2023
birth control, pharmacy, Hobbs

Women can obtain birth control pills from pharmacist starting this week with som[...]

5/7/2023

Recent News

Legislature

homeless, shelter, City of Scottsdale, Gress, David Ortega

Lawmaker raises concerns over Scottsdale shelter program

13/7/2023
Ukraine, Bliss, Nguyen, firearms, letter

Phoenix gun deal with Ukraine draws opposition 

6/7/2023
Cano, resignation, House, legislative vacancy

Cano resigns for graduate school at Harvard, creating fifth legislative vacancy [...]

5/7/2023
gender reassignment surgery, Hobbs, Senate Republicans

Senate Republicans’ estimates on number of employees seeking taxpayer-fund[...]

3/7/2023

Former lawmaker, former congressional candidate, party chair vie for LD2 seat

26/6/2023