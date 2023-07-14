Best of the Capitol //July 14, 2023

Special Olympics Arizona

Special Olympics Arizona hosted a day of games and laughter on the Capitol Lawn that was so well regarded it netted the organization this year’s award for Best Capitol Lawn Event. Capitol lawn events are a cornerstone of the capitol community, offering a bipartisan and low stress space for legislators, lobbyists, and the public to come together to talk about an issue. Special Olympics Arizona used the opportunity to spread awareness for the Special Olympics as well as draw attention to the inclusive vision of the Special Olympics.

Honorees for Best Capitol Lawn Event:

SRP Day At the Capitol

Arizona Association for Economic Development

Arizona Farm Bureau Ag Fest

Arizona Dude Ranch Day at the Capitol

Charters at the Capitol