Senate should confirm Su as labor secretary

President Joe Biden talks about his nomination of Julie Su, right, to serve as the Secretary of Labor during an event in the East Room of the White House in Washington, D.C., on March 1, 2023. As the local franchisee owners of hotels and a 7-11 in Arizona, we strongly urge the U.S. Senate to immediately confirm Su – the daughter of franchisees – as the secretary of labor. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

As the local franchisee owners of hotels and a 7-11 in Arizona, we strongly urge the U.S. Senate to immediately confirm Julie Su – the daughter of franchisees – as the secretary of labor.

Businesses – especially small businesses and franchisees – are the foundation of Arizona’s economy. Businesses provide the goods and services our state needs and are the engines of job growth that give people their shot at the American dream to work hard and provide their families with a better life.

Our businesses employ people here in Arizona and contribute to our local economies every year. Unlike some of the big business trade groups attacking Julie Su with their headquarters in California, New York, and Washington, D.C., we are the main street small businesses of Arizona.

Julie understands how important small businesses and franchisees like ours are because she grew up watching her parents build two of them to support their family and send her to college. And as children of immigrants who worked hard to build their businesses, she and her sister often helped their parents in their franchise stores on weekends and holidays.

Julie told her family’s story at her Senate confirmation hearing, “[M]y family also saw opportunity and their shot at the middle class in the form of small businesses. They owned a dry cleaning and laundromat business, and then a franchise pizza restaurant. My dad would work his day job and then head right to the pizza shop, returning home after 10 p.m.”

Julie’s education and career stemmed from her parents building those businesses, making her deeply understand the importance of the small business ecosystem to state and local economies. Julie has been an essential partner for former U.S. Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh and has shown a dedication to supporting small businesses and their employees during her time at the Department of Labor. She has strong support from the business community that worked with her at the U.S. Department of Labor and in California on workforce development and untangling port and supply chain problems during the Covid pandemic.

Julie has a strong record of working with businesses of all sizes and is accessible and a convener where everyone has a seat at the table. Through the Department of Labor’s Inclusive Capitalism program, she has proactively engaged small business stakeholders, particularly regarding retirement, paid family and medical leave, and other benefits that small employers historically struggle to provide. This is why Julie has been endorsed by over 250 business organizations including Small Business Majority and the Los Angeles Area Chamber of Commerce.

Julie is also incredibly qualified to be secretary of labor. As the deputy secretary of labor, Julie served as the de facto CEO for the agency of more than 16,000 federal employees and a budget of over $14 billion, executing the mission of the Labor Department with respect to workforce and employment issues facing our country.

From her family, to leading California’s Labor and Workforce Development Agency, to the Department of Labor, small businesses have been an everyday part of Julie Su’s life. To guarantee small businesses and employees are truly supported and prioritized, our companies and Arizona’s economy need the Senate to confirm Julie Su.

We urge Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer to immediately schedule a vote and for Senators Kyrsten Sinema and Mark Kelly to support her.

Ajay Purohit, Jay Dhanani and Vinny Patel are small business owners in Arizona.