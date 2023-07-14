fbpx

Senate should confirm Su as labor secretary

Guest Opinion//July 14, 2023

Home>Commentary>

Senate should confirm Su as labor secretary

Julie Su, Biden, small businesses, franchisees, secretary of labor

President Joe Biden talks about his nomination of Julie Su, right, to serve as the Secretary of Labor during an event in the East Room of the White House in Washington, D.C., on March 1, 2023. As the local franchisee owners of hotels and a 7-11 in Arizona, we strongly urge the U.S. Senate to immediately confirm Su – the daughter of franchisees – as the secretary of labor.  (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

Senate should confirm Su as labor secretary

Guest Opinion//July 14, 2023

As the local franchisee owners of hotels and a 7-11 in Arizona, we strongly urge the U.S. Senate to immediately confirm Julie Su – the daughter of franchisees – as the secretary of labor.

Businesses – especially small businesses and franchisees – are the foundation of Arizona’s economy. Businesses provide the goods and services our state needs and are the engines of job growth that give people their shot at the American dream to work hard and provide their families with a better life.

Our businesses employ people here in Arizona and contribute to our local economies every year. Unlike some of the big business trade groups attacking Julie Su with their headquarters in California, New York, and Washington, D.C., we are the main street small businesses of Arizona.

Julie understands how important small businesses and franchisees like ours are because she grew up watching her parents build two of them to support their family and send her to college. And as children of immigrants who worked hard to build their businesses, she and her sister often helped their parents in their franchise stores on weekends and holidays.

Julie told her family’s story at her Senate confirmation hearing, “[M]y family also saw opportunity and their shot at the middle class in the form of small businesses. They owned a dry cleaning and laundromat business, and then a franchise pizza restaurant. My dad would work his day job and then head right to the pizza shop, returning home after 10 p.m.”

Julie’s education and career stemmed from her parents building those businesses, making her deeply understand the importance of the small business ecosystem to state and local economies. Julie has been an essential partner for former U.S. Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh and has shown a dedication to supporting small businesses and their employees during her time at the Department of Labor. She has strong support from the business community that worked with her at the U.S. Department of Labor and in California on workforce development and untangling port and supply chain problems during the Covid pandemic.

Julie has a strong record of working with businesses of all sizes and is accessible and a convener where everyone has a seat at the table. Through the Department of Labor’s Inclusive Capitalism program, she has proactively engaged small business stakeholders, particularly regarding retirement, paid family and medical leave, and other benefits that small employers historically struggle to provide. This is why Julie has been endorsed by over 250 business organizations including Small Business Majority and the Los Angeles Area Chamber of Commerce.

Julie is also incredibly qualified to be secretary of labor. As the deputy secretary of labor, Julie served as the de facto CEO for the agency of more than 16,000 federal employees and a budget of over $14 billion, executing the mission of the Labor Department with respect to workforce and employment issues facing our country.

From her family, to leading California’s Labor and Workforce Development Agency, to the Department of Labor, small businesses have been an everyday part of Julie Su’s life. To guarantee small businesses and employees are truly supported and prioritized, our companies and Arizona’s economy need the Senate to confirm Julie Su.

We urge Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer to immediately schedule a vote and for Senators Kyrsten Sinema and Mark Kelly to support her.

Ajay Purohit, Jay Dhanani and Vinny Patel are small business owners in Arizona.

 

i
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Related Content

democracy, Second Amendment, guns, schools

Violence is being used to destroy democracy

The Second Amendment was originally written so that state militias could respond in defense of democracy if th[...]

July 14, 2023
semiconductor industry, jobs,  Maricopa County Community College District, Biden administration

Community colleges partner with semiconductor industry

All 10 Maricopa Community Colleges train students with specific skills helping them enter the workforce as qui[...]

July 14, 2023

Connecting all Arizonans to digital opportunities continues to be vital

For years, we have envisioned a fully connected Arizona, in which every resident has equitable access to relia[...]

July 14, 2023
flights, aircraft, charities, Air Care Alliance, Flights for Life, Congress, FAA

The human impact of general aviation

As Congress considers FAA reauthorization and funding of our aviation system in the coming months, I urge our [...]

July 11, 2023
Fennemore, litigation, trials

A litigator’s primer to a lawsuit settlement

Trials are very costly — both in terms of expense and the emotional exhaustion that comes from the weeks[...]

July 6, 2023
Cochise County, elections, voters, recorder, Crosby, Judd, Stevens, conspiracy theories

County mired in frivolous lawsuits, sketchy hire

We’re peeved about the costly elections-related tussles in Cochise County: failed attempts to conduct an ill[...]

July 6, 2023

Featured News

police, videotaping, Kavanagh, legislation, ACLU

Legislation to restrict individuals’ ability to videotape police hits dead[...]

14/7/2023
immigration, migrants, South America, Central America,

Advocates: Family reunification policy helps some migrants, but not enough

12/7/2023
the Zone, Phoenix, homelessness

Judge must decide timeline for Phoenix to clear out homeless camp

11/7/2023
Arizona State University, Arizona College Republicans United, Nick Fuentes

GOP officials condemn unauthorized promotion of event featuring white nationalis[...]

10/7/2023
dentists, Arizona State Dental Board of Examiners

Arizona dental board fails to protect public, hold dentists accountable

7/7/2023

Recent News

Legislature

homeless, shelter, City of Scottsdale, Gress, David Ortega

Lawmaker raises concerns over Scottsdale shelter program

13/7/2023
Ukraine, Bliss, Nguyen, firearms, letter

Phoenix gun deal with Ukraine draws opposition 

6/7/2023
Cano, resignation, House, legislative vacancy

Cano resigns for graduate school at Harvard, creating fifth legislative vacancy [...]

5/7/2023
gender reassignment surgery, Hobbs, Senate Republicans

Senate Republicans’ estimates on number of employees seeking taxpayer-fund[...]

3/7/2023

Former lawmaker, former congressional candidate, party chair vie for LD2 seat

26/6/2023