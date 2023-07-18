fbpx

Legislature to consider off-highway vehicle issues and regulation

Jakob Thorington Arizona Capitol Times//July 18, 2023

State lawmakers are turning their attention to what many ranchers and law enforcement officials say is a growing problem in Arizona – the use of off-road vehicles destroying private and public land. On July 21, 2023, the Arizona Off-Highway Vehicle Study Committee is holding its first meeting to discuss OHV issues. (Photo by Pexels)

The state Legislature is turning its attention to what many ranchers and law enforcement officials say is a growing problem in the state – the use of off-road vehicles destroying private and public land.

“People don’t realize that they’re tearing up land and they’re going to leave a lasting impact,” said Becki Ross, a rancher in northern Arizona near Sedona. “There are some hellacious wrecks, donuts and speeding vehicles,” she added in an interview with the Arizona Capitol Times Tuesday.

Ross said she has been advocating for increased awareness of proper safety and roadway use for off-highway vehicle (OHVs) motorists, or drivers of quad bikes, dirt bikes, dune buggies and other similar vehicles.

When motorists decide to go off marked roadways for vehicle use, the impact can have long-lasting damaging effects for private and public land they drive on. Ross said tracks also indicate to other drivers to drive unlawfully.

Misuse of OHVs can cause serious and irreparable damage to landscape, as well as present a danger to drivers, according to Arizona Game and Fish Department. On Friday, the Arizona Off-Highway Vehicle Study Committee is holding its first meeting to discuss OHV issues. The committee is tasked with providing a report for administrative or legislative action recommendations by the end of the year.

Ed Sanchez, the legislative liaison for Arizona Game and Fish Department, said the state’s OHV program hasn’t been addressed since 2008, and the increased use of recreational OHVs has called for state oversight.

“It’s just transformed into a bigger market. Now it’s a really big tourism pull and that’s where a lot of these hotspots (of OHV misuse) are happening,” Sanchez said.

A February Arizona Farm Bureau magazine issue cited data from the Arizona Department of Transportation that tracked over 256,000 OHVs registered in 2022, doubling the 128,000 registered in the state in 2002.

Sedona Red Rock News reported the Sedona City Council is considering an ordinance that would ban OHVs on paved roads within the city due to an increase in OHV accidents within the city. The legislators who represent the area, Sen. Ken Bennett, R-Prescott, Rep. Selina Bliss, R-Prescott, and Rep. Quang Nguyen, R-Prescott Valley, opposed the ordinance and sent a letter in June to the city warning the ordinance was potentially unconstitutional.

Ross, a member of the legislative committee, said she doesn’t want the state to take too much imposing action that limits OHV use recreationally, but she said right now, she feels that OHV use is out of “balance” toward irresponsible use.

“I don’t want it to be cattle versus recreation. I’m glad to see people out enjoying the forest,” Ross said.

Sen. Sine Kerr, R-Buckeye

Sen. Sine Kerr, R-Buckeye, was the sponsor of a bill earlier this year that would have established an OHV law enforcement fund that would have distributed funding in specific percentages to each county sheriff’s office to help enforce OHV laws. The fund would be comprised of user fees collected from OHVs.

The bill was discussed only in a February Senate Transportation and Technology hearing, and Kerr said then that OHV technology has developed outside the scope of regulatory law that has previously been implemented.

Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb reported to the Senate committee that sheriff’s offices don’t have the resources to effectively enforce OHV laws.

“We’re just asking that they allocate a portion of the tax that is already being allocated to the sheriff’s offices for us to be able to assist in enforcement,” Lamb said during the hearing.

Kerr said during the February hearing that she didn’t want her bill to move until after the study committee met and developed recommendations.

Former Gov. Doug Ducey signed a law last year that limited landowners liability for OHV accidents and injuries that occurred on private property.

Ross also suggested an increase in funding for education around the proper use of OHVs for OHV motorists.

“It’s kind of like buying a Corvette. You want to get out and drive that thing,” Ross said. “I don’t think that’s what our public roads are supposed to be used for and if you’re operating in a damaging way, I don’t think that’s how the forest should be taken care of.”

 

 

