fbpx

Schweikert must keep fighting to stop government bureaucracy, red tape from hurting veterans

Guest Opinion//July 18, 2023

Home>Commentary>

Schweikert must keep fighting to stop government bureaucracy, red tape from hurting veterans

Apple watches, veterans, Phoenix VA, Schweikert, Kaiser

The health and wellbeing of veterans who have served our country is the ultimate responsibility of our government. However, many veterans here in Arizona know all too well that the government often fails to deliver on that responsibility and the bloated bureaucracy of government can put up barriers that make it more difficult for them to get the healthcare they deserve. In January, the International Trade Commission (ITC) made a decision in a lawsuit against Apple filed by Masimo, a medical technology company, that could result in a ban on Apple Watches, and that’s a major problem for veterans here in Arizona who rely on the watches for quick and affordable access to healthcare. The good news is that we have elected leaders here in Arizona who are trying to fix that. Congressman David Schweikert has, for years, fought to make the government work for the people it’s supposed to help. (Photo by Pexels)

Schweikert must keep fighting to stop government bureaucracy, red tape from hurting veterans

Guest Opinion//July 18, 2023

The health and wellbeing of veterans who have served our nation is the ultimate responsibility of our government. However, many veterans here in Arizona know all too well that the government often fails to deliver on that responsibility and the bloated bureaucracy of government can put up barriers that make it harder for them to get the healthcare they deserve.

Here in Arizona, the federal government has a long track record of failing to provide the care that our veterans need. Nine years ago, for example, a whistleblower found that officials at the Phoenix VA hospital had been keeping a secret list to hide a backlog of patients waiting for care, some for as long as nine months, in an effort to hide the hospital’s failure to give veterans in Arizona life-saving care. Today, despite a recent campaign to fix its image, it’s still unclear if the Phoenix VA has fixed those problems.

Unfortunately, the Phoenix VA scandal isn’t the first – or the last – time that the government has failed to prioritize the health of Arizona veterans.

Today, that threat is coming from the International Trade Commission (ITC), a government agency in Washington. In January, the ITC made a decision in a lawsuit against Apple filed by Masimo, a medical technology company, that could result in a ban on Apple Watches, and that’s a major issue for veterans here in Arizona who rely on the watches for quick and affordable access to healthcare.

Kaiser, Apple watches, ITC, Schweikert, veterans, Congress, doctors
Former state senator Steve Kaiser

Today, Apple provides free watches to veterans in need so they can use apps to share information with their doctors, schedule appointments, fill prescriptions, and cut down on waiting times at hospitals. The watch also provides veterans with access to at-home treatments for serious health conditions with apps like NightWare, an FDA approved software designed to treat post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), a leading cause of suicide for veterans.

The ITC’s decision is particularly concerning given that many of Masimo’s claims were proven false in court, and it’s jarring that a government agency that is supposed to protect Americans and is legally required to protect public interest would threaten critical technology that veterans rely on. Ultimately, it’s just another example of the government failing to deliver for the people who need and deserve it the most.

The good news is that we have elected leaders here in Arizona who are trying to fix that. Congressman David Schweikert has, for years, fought to make the government work for the people it’s supposed to help, and he’s used his position as the chairman of the Ways and Means Committee in the House of Representatives, which has jurisdiction over the ITC, to try to hold the Commission accountable by sponsoring legislation, like the Advancing America’s Interests Act, which would take important first steps to fix the ITC.

This year, the bill has been reintroduced, and Congressman Schweikert is still leading the charge to reform the ITC, and that means he can take steps to make the bill stronger to make sure the agency can’t threaten veterans here in Arizona ever again. Now more than ever, we need Congressman Schweikert to keep fighting for our veterans.

Steve Kaiser is a Republican former state senator.

 

-
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Related Content

political ads, campaign commercials, TV ads, Republicans, Democrats, FCC

Putting an end to insanity of dirty political campaign commercials

The spread of non-candidate political campaign commercials has reached a level of absurdity that needs to be a[...]

July 18, 2023
ESAs, educational options, open enrollment, survey, parents, students

Voters strongly support educational options including ESAs

Arizona families and voters of all affiliations believe that more educational options – not fewer – is wha[...]

July 17, 2023
Julie Su, Biden, small businesses, franchisees, secretary of labor

Senate should confirm Su as labor secretary

As the local franchisee owners of hotels and a 7-11 in Arizona, we strongly urge the U.S. Senate to immediatel[...]

July 14, 2023
democracy, Second Amendment, guns, schools

Violence is being used to destroy democracy

The Second Amendment was originally written so that state militias could respond in defense of democracy if th[...]

July 14, 2023
semiconductor industry, jobs,  Maricopa County Community College District, Biden administration

Community colleges partner with semiconductor industry

All 10 Maricopa Community Colleges train students with specific skills helping them enter the workforce as qui[...]

July 14, 2023

Connecting all Arizonans to digital opportunities continues to be vital

For years, we have envisioned a fully connected Arizona, in which every resident has equitable access to relia[...]

July 14, 2023

Featured News

U.S.-Mexico border, migrants, jaguars, bears, Trump administration, border wall, lawsuit

Openings for wildlife will be installed in areas of U.S.-Mexico border wall

18/7/2023
Mayes, Horne, ELL

Schools using 50-50 Dual Immersion Model to teach ELL not at risk of losing fund[...]

17/7/2023
Hamadeh, Mayes, election contest, Mohave County

Judge who denied Hamadeh’s motion for new trial explains decision

17/7/2023
police, videotaping, Kavanagh, legislation, ACLU

Legislation to restrict individuals’ ability to videotape police hits dead[...]

14/7/2023
immigration, migrants, South America, Central America,

Advocates: Family reunification policy helps some migrants, but not enough

12/7/2023

Recent News

Legislature

OHVs, off highway vehicles, Bliss, Nguyen, Bennett, Kerr

Legislature to consider off-highway vehicle issues and regulation

18/7/2023
homeless, shelter, City of Scottsdale, Gress, David Ortega

Lawmaker raises concerns over Scottsdale shelter program

13/7/2023
Ukraine, Bliss, Nguyen, firearms, letter

Phoenix gun deal with Ukraine draws opposition 

6/7/2023
Cano, resignation, House, legislative vacancy

Cano resigns for graduate school at Harvard, creating fifth legislative vacancy [...]

5/7/2023
gender reassignment surgery, Hobbs, Senate Republicans

Senate Republicans’ estimates on number of employees seeking taxpayer-fund[...]

3/7/2023