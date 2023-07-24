Judge declares law prohibiting filming police within 8 feet unconstitutional

A federal judge declared a law prohibiting filming police within 8 feet to be patently unconstitutional under the First and 14th amendments. (Photo by Pexels)

A federal judge declared a law prohibiting filming police within 8 feet to be patently unconstitutional under both the First and 14th amendments.

Judge John Tuchi entered a permanent injunction on July 21 following a settlement between multiple media plaintiffs and Attorney General Kris Mayes.

“The law prohibits or chills a substantial amount of First Amendment protected activity and is unnecessary to prevent interference with police officers given other Arizona laws in effect,” Tuchi wrote in his ruling.

Sen. John Kavanagh, R-Fountain Hills, who initially sponsored the legislation, vowed to bring a revised version of the bill back next session.

Former Gov. Doug Ducey signed House Bill 2319, sponsored by then-representative Kavanagh into law last year.

The law established an eight-foot no-filming zone around “law enforcement activity,” defined as “questioning a suspicious person, conducting an arrest,” “issuing a summons or enforcing the law,” and “handling an emotionally disturbed or disorderly person who is exhibiting abnormal behavior.”

Those found to have violated the law would be subject to a class 3 misdemeanor if they fail to stop filming after a verbal warning from a law enforcement officer.

The ACLU and a group of media organizations filed a challenge in federal court, claiming the law violated First and 14th amendment protections by limiting speech and imposing criminal penalties at the discretion of law enforcement.

Republican former Attorney General Mark Brnovich did not oppose the plaintiff’s request for a preliminary injunction and took no position on the law’s constitutionality. The Maricopa County Attorney’s Office and Sherriff Paul Penzone also took no position and were deemed nominal defendants by the court.

Tuchi granted the motion for preliminary injunction in September of last year.

After Mayes took office, the parties met and eventually stipulated a permanent injunction on July 12. Mayes also agreed to pay $23,000 to the ACLU and $46,000 to the media plaintiffs to cover attorneys’ fees.

Tuchi wrote in his order “there is a clearly established right to record law enforcement officers engaged in the exercise of their official duties in public places.”

He further found the law was an overbroad content-based restriction and was unnecessary given other state laws in place to prevent interference with law enforcement.

Matt Kelley, attorney for the media plaintiffs, said they were “very happy” with the permanent injunction.

“The fact that nobody stepped forward to defend this law just underscored the point that it was unconstitutional and very clearly so,” Kelley said.

Chris Kline, President and CEO of the Arizona Media Association, said the dissolution of the law benefits both professional and “citizen journalists.”

“We all have a First Amendment right to document what’s happening around us. And we believe that if this new law had gone into effect that it would have criminalized those very actions,” Kline said.

Kavanagh said the ruling was “obviously disappointing,” but he said the order cleared a path forward for revised legislation next session.

He said he plans to nix the video recording element.

“The new bill will say if it’s (a) potentially dangerous situation, and the police officer advises the person then they have to stay back 8 feet,” Kavanagh said.