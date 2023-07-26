FDA must finish the job on illegal vapes

There’s a rampant public health crisis that is impacting our most vulnerable. This crisis has been quietly escalating in our homes, schools, and communities, while the responsible agencies have only recently woken up to the threat: the flood of illegal disposable, flavored vapes, predominantly made in China, and marketed directly to our children. (Photo by Pexels)

There’s a rampant public health crisis in the lurking shadows that is impacting our most vulnerable. This crisis has been quietly escalating in our homes, schools, and communities, while the responsible agencies have only recently woken up to the threat: the flood of illegal disposable, flavored vapes, predominantly made in China, and marketed directly to our children.

In the past three years, the e-cigarette landscape has undergone a concerning shift. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s 2020 guidance unintentionally opened a loophole by excluding disposable vaping products from its enforcement priorities. This oversight led to a deluge of millions of illegal, youth-friendly flavored, disposable vapes onto our market, creating a new threat to the health and well-being of our youth.

Recent data from the National Youth Tobacco Survey paints a stark picture. More than 2.5 million middle and high school students reported using an e-cigarette in the past month, with a staggering 2,188% increase in disposable vape use amongst high school students since 2019. Our children are falling prey to these potentially harmful products, seduced by candy and dessert flavors that mask the significant health risks.

However, last month marked a significant shift in policy.

The FDA acknowledged the severity of the problem, reversing its previous guidance and identifying flavored disposable e-cigarettes as a compliance and enforcement priority. The FDA issued an importation red list alert against several brands of illegal, disposable vaping products and warning letters to manufacturers and retailers selling these illicit products.

While these steps are encouraging, I still believe they are not enough. Our community has an obligation to protect our children. The FDA must do more — it must finish the job by providing crystal-clear enforcement guidance to retailers and distributors. There should be no ambiguity about the legalities and potential consequences of selling these products.

The Biden administration has made promising steps, but we must ensure this issue remains a priority. We cannot wait for more comprehensive studies or further evidence of harm – the evidence and research we have now already demands urgent action.

As a lawmaker, I believe we must prioritize legislation that reduces harm and keeps potentially dangerous products out of our children’s hands. That’s why I urge my fellow lawmakers to also make this issue a priority, keeping in mind that protecting our nation’s youth is vital to the future of our country.

To the parents, educators, community leaders, and my fellow Arizonans, your voice is crucial in this battle. Please join me in calling on the Biden Administration and the FDA to take all necessary action to safeguard our children.

In the face of this growing health crisis, words are no longer sufficient. It is time for action.

Rep. Consuelo Hernandez, D-Tucson, is a Sunnyside Unified School District Governing Board member, Arizona State Representative for LD21, member of the Transportation Infrastructure and Land Agriculture Rural committee, and a child advocate.