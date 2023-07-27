How Congress can close the digital divide  

Arizona is going to receive almost $1 billion in federal funds as a huge new broadband infrastructure initiative, the Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment (BEAD) Program, gets underway. This major investment will make a big difference for residents of our state. (Photo by Pexels)

Arizona is in line to receive almost $1 billion in federal funds as a massive new broadband infrastructure initiative, the Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment (BEAD) Program, gets underway. This major investment will make a big difference for residents of our state.

The federal grant program, at $42.5 billion nationwide, provides critical funding for long-needed infrastructure improvements to ensure that broadband — think fast internet at home and in businesses — is accessible and affordable for families across Arizona and the United States.

The internet is important for families and for Arizona’s economy. And this once in a generation investment will help to ensure that everyone — regardless of age, occupation, or income — has access to it. But there’s a catch.

To ensure the best use of BEAD money in our state, Congress needs to take action on another program directly tied to its success — one that could run out of money soon. Congress must extend the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) to encourage internet service providers to make ambitious use of these new federal funds. Like BEAD, the ACP was also included in the infrastructure law, and it provides $30 per month to lower-income households to help pay for high-speed internet at home.

This is a big moment for Arizona. The business, education and health care sectors have also been watching because this significant investment in our tech infrastructure is critical to helping families thrive and for a strong economic future.

Maricopa County has the second-most unserved and underserved areas for broadband access in the country, with 39,490 households. Rural Cochise County has the most, with 41,107. More than one in 10 Arizonans aren’t able to use the internet, either because they aren’t able to access it, can’t afford it, or don’t have the skills to use it. It’s time to change this status quo.

Common Sense Media’s own analysis found that the ACP reduced the cost for ISPs to connect households. In fact, it led to an estimated 25% reduction in the per household subsidy needed to incentivize providers in rural areas. And, according to the Benton Institute, households in rural areas are actually signing up for the ACP benefit at a slightly higher rate than urban counterparts.

Research demonstrates that reliable, high-speed internet improves access to education, job opportunities, and skilled workers. It helps connect applicants with training and other resources that better qualify them for good-paying jobs, wherever they might live. Connectivity also increases employment and earnings, creating more than $2,200 in economic benefit for lower-income households.

For example, when students remain unconnected, our research found an estimated annual loss of $33 billion to national GDP. And a recent analysis by Cigna found that telemedicine access lowered the cost of care by up to $141 per visit. The same analysis found that telemedicine increased the number of entry points into the health care system and improved outcomes.

Once networks are in place, everyone will be able to afford high-speed broadband service. That’s why Common Sense Media continues to collaborate with local partners to ensure vulnerable families can afford internet service once it’s available. You can — and should — also get involved in this historic opportunity to close the digital divide in Arizona. One way is to participate in the planning process for the state’s digital equity plan to ensure every community has the support needed to succeed online.

Congress cannot let the ACP run out of funding. Arizona’s families and their children depend on it to stay connected and to thrive.

Ilana Lowery is the Arizona director of Common Sense Media, which focuses on the well-being of children and families.