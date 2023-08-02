fbpx

Negative ads in political campaigns effective despite virtual signaling

August 2, 2023

Negative ads in political campaigns effective despite virtual signaling

Robert Grossfeld does a nice job of virtue signaling in his opinion piece on campaign ads. I am sure the political consulting class all had a good laugh and went right on creating the next piece of disinformation or propaganda for their clients, which they should. (Photo by Pexels)

Negative ads in political campaigns effective despite virtual signaling

Guest Opinion//August 2, 2023

Robert Grossfeld does a nice job of virtue signaling in his opinion piece on campaign ads. I am sure the political consulting class all had a good laugh and went right on creating the next piece of disinformation or propaganda for their clients, which they should.

Apparently, Grossfeld’s clients are all high integrity truth-tellers who would never bend the truth or speak ill of an opponent to their advantage. But, he gives the game away when he lists auto dealers, attorneys and casinos as bastions of honesty and fair dealing. Really? Please check the public opinion polls on the perception of honesty for his examples.

Pinal County Assessor Douglas Wolf

Negative ads in political campaigns work, otherwise they would not be used. Humans are hard- wired to pay attention to negativity. The nightly news dictum “if it bleeds it leads” proves the same truth.

From the beginning of time, in every political contest, the use of negative advertising has been a time-honored means to win votes. Our recent U.S. history is rife with examples. The James Byrd, Jr. ad run by the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People linked Bird’s murder by white racists to George W. Bush as he ran for president in 2000. The Bush folks are no innocents either, running a nasty smear campaign against John McCain in the 2000 South Carolina primary, falsely claiming he had a Black child out of wedlock. In 1964, Lyndon B. Johnson ran a one-time ad against Barry Goldwater implying that if he became president nuclear war would result.

The examples of negative political ads are infinite. My patience with the self-righteous Grossfeld types on this issue is not.

Douglas Wolf is the Pinal County Assessor and was elected in 2012. He is a conservative Republican and author of 32 computer “how to” books. He resides in SaddleBrooke, Ariz., with his wife, Gloria, and their pooch, Bella.

