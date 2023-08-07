fbpx

TEP seeks rate hike despite company's rising profits

Guest Opinion//August 7, 2023

TEP seeks rate hike despite company’s rising profits

The Arizona Corporation Commission (ACC) is expected to vote on Aug. 8, 2023 on Tucson Electric Power’s (TEP) latest rate hike request. This proposed 11.8% increase comes on the heels of the ACC’s decision to boost the monopoly utility’s “Purchased Power and Fuel Adjustor Clause,” which has already increased customer bills by more than $114 per year. (Deposit Photos)

TEP seeks rate hike despite company’s rising profits

Guest Opinion//August 7, 2023

The Arizona Corporation Commission (ACC) is set for an Aug. 8 vote on Tucson Electric Power’s (TEP) latest rate hike request. This proposed 11.8% hike comes on the heels of the ACC’s decision to boost the monopoly utility’s “Purchased Power and Fuel Adjustor Clause,” which has already increased customer bills by more than $114 per year.

This proposed new rate hike, which also includes a $2 service charge increase, would raise customer electric bills by more than $16 per month, and should the ACC rubber-stamp it—on top of that fuel adjustor increase—TEP customers will be paying almost $300 more per year for electricity.

Such a big bite out of customer wallets would be hard to swallow under any circumstances, but this hike is particularly bitter when you consider that both TEP’s revenue and profits—under existing rates—have increased significantly over the past three years.

David Jenkins

In 2020 TEP’s profit (revenue above costs) was $191 million. That jumped to $201 million in 2021, and $217 million in 2022. These increasing profits came despite high inflation and other pandemic-related economic stresses that have burdened many individuals and businesses—including most TEP customers.

It’s abundantly clear, these rate hikes are not being sought to maintain service or offset revenue losses, but rather to further pad TEP shareholder profits.

This has become a common theme with Arizona’s monopoly utilities, which are not subject to free market competition.

For example, earlier this year the ACC granted a 7.6% rate hike for Southwest Gas (SWG), gifting the company a $54.3 million boost in income, which the company boasted in a press release was the largest revenue increase in company history. And SWG told the commissioners that it plans to request another rate hike next year!

Now TEP is bellying up to the trough to have the ACC rubber stamp its new hike, which would be TEP’s third increase since 2019.

Worse yet, this comes as all Arizonans face higher electric bills due to this summer’s extreme heat.

The original idea behind allowing monopoly utilities was to leverage private sector investment in transmission lines and other gas and electric infrastructure. Guaranteeing utilities an exclusive service area—and a base of customers—ensures that those investments could eventually turn a profit. 

This model is no longer a good deal for ratepayers, because the utilities have rigged the game, maximizing their profits by shifting all or most of their business costs onto the customer. 

Utility business expenses passed on to customers in recent rate hike requests include everything from trade association membership dues and board meeting expenses, to increased shareholder profits and speculative “if we build it, they will come” expansion. 

This runs completely contrary to our free enterprise system, where when a business wants to expand and increase profit potential, it must be willing to take a risk, either by investing profits in the venture, or by taking out a loan.

As long as the ACC is little more than a rubber stamp on rate hikes, TEP and Arizona’s other monopoly utilities are completely insulated from that risk—and all the burden is falling on ratepayers.

Heck, even the fuel cost reimbursements are not what they seem. As these utilities run to the ACC for rate increases due to “higher than expected” natural gas prices, other parts of their company—or in many cases, their parent company—are directly or indirectly profiting from those same higher gas prices.

For example, TEP’s parent company Fortis, Inc. describes itself as “a leader in the regulated gas and electric utility industry.” One of Fortis’ many subsidiaries, UNS Energy, provides natural gas to 167,000 customers here in Arizona.

Another downside of TEP being able to collect fuel cost reimbursements from its customers, is that the company has less incentive to use the cheapest source of energy for its electricity generation. Relying on old, uneconomical coal plants, or expensive natural gas generation, costs TEP nothing, since that burden falls exclusively on ratepayers.

The ACC is supposed to represent Arizona’s ratepayers, but unfortunately, it seems only concerned with making monopolies and their shareholders richer. Let’s hope the commissioners change course and reject TEP’s latest hike.

David Jenkins is president of Conservatives for Responsible Stewardship, a national organization with more than 1,100 Arizona members. Reach him at [email protected].

