Limit insurer profits to improve health care 

The United States spends a lot on health care. According to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), total U.S. health care spending reached $4.3 trillion in 2021. What are we getting for our money? If you look at life expectancy at birth, not very much when compared to other wealthy nations. Life expectancy in the US was 77 years in 2020. In the United Kingdom, it was 80. Australians can be expected to live until 83. In Japan, life expectancy hits 85.

Where is all our health care spending going if we’re not getting the best health care outcomes, despite spending the most on health care of any nation on Earth? A sizable chunk is going into the coffers of America’s private health insurers. America’s largest insurer, UnitedHealth Group, made $20.6 billion in profit in 2022. That was up 16.4% from 2021. The six largest American health insurers made $41.5 billion in pure profit in 2022.

Those profits are coming at the expense of patients and providers, in ways that harm our health care outcomes and degrade the quality of the American health care system across the board. It would be easy to assume that only the uninsured in America struggle with medical debt, but that would be wrong. According to a 2022 Kaiser Family Foundation survey, 44% of the adult insured population has medical debt and another 17% have had medical debt in the past five years.

What kinds of treatments are health insurers refusing to cover? Everything from pre-approved heart procedures to neonatal care for newborns to lifesaving emergency room treatments. A Kaiser Family Foundation study found that “nearly 17 percent of in-network claims were denied in 2021.” In a now reversed attempt to grow their bottom line, UnitedHealth – America’s largest health insurer – has tried to place lifesaving preventative cancer screenings behind prior authorization. An American Medical Association survey found 94% of physicians surveyed said that prior authorizations lead to delays in receiving care and 80% said that prior authorizations can lead to treatment abandonment.

In addition to saddling patients with medical debt by refusing to cover various essential treatments, health insurers are leaving already stretched thin providers without payment for care provided. Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield has been consistently underpaying reimbursements and inappropriately denying coverages, leaving hospitals to choke on their own costs of care to patients. In 2021, 53% of Anthem’s medical bills for the second quarter were unpaid, amounting to $2.5 billion.

If hospitals can’t make the math work, they close their doors. In Arizona, 18% of our rural hospitals are at risk of closing. That means less access to care for Arizonans and having to travel farther for necessary medical treatments – assuming your health insurer will cover your treatment in the first place.

Health insurers, left to their own devices, will put their ever-increasing profits ahead of the patients and providers in the American health care system. The Affordable Care Act (ACA) tried to make progress on curbing health insurance greed by forcing insurers to spend 80% of every dollar directly on care. Unfortunately, health insurers have responded by driving up costs in order to continue raking in massive profits.

If Congress or states are looking for low hanging fruit to curb the abuses of the health insurance industry, they should revisit the Medical Loss Ratio rule in the ACA to limit levels of insurer profit in addition to profit rates. If we’re going to spend trillions on health care, we should do as much as we can to make sure it is spent on care and not paying out bonuses and dividends for private health insurers.

Oscar De Los Santos is the assistant Democratic leader in the Arizona House of Representatives. He represents District 11, which includes south Phoenix, Laveen, and Guadalupe.