We must grant certainty to our Afghan neighbors 

Fahima Sultani sits between classes at Arizona State University on April 7, 2023, in Tempe. Sultani and others tried for days in the summer of 2021 to get into the Kabul airport, only to be turned away by the gun-wielding extremists as the Taliban swept back into power. After a harrowing escape, Sultani is one of more than 60 Afghan women who arrived at ASU in December 2021. (AP Photo/Matt York)

As we approach the second anniversary of the Taliban takeover of Kabul and the 2021 U.S. military evacuation, let us take a moment to reflect on Arizona’s remarkable response to this humanitarian crisis. After the chaotic situation in Afghanistan, Arizona stood as a shining example of compassion and solidarity, resettling over 2,000 Afghans within its borders.

Through extensive vetting, both overseas and stateside, and with the unwavering support of local faith communities, Arizona embraced these new neighbors, providing them with vital opportunities such as jobs, education and general support.

However, the support extended beyond faith groups alone. The broader community, including schools and public officials, embraced these newcomers, providing them with crucial opportunities such as jobs, education and overall assistance. One inspiring example is the enrollment of over 60 Afghan women students at Arizona State University, giving them a chance to pursue college degrees – something currently unfeasible in their home country given the circumstances.

Personally, I have had the privilege of getting to know several Afghan college students, sharing meals, participating in their New Year celebrations, and hearing about their aspirations for the future in our safe and supportive country.

As a pastor, I have witnessed how Afghan evacuees have become integral members of local faith congregations. They are eager to give back to their host communities, contributing through their labor and educational pursuits. In return, it is essential that the U.S. provide them with certainty, as has been done in previous evacuations from war-torn countries. Historical examples, such as the Cuban Adjustment Act and post-Vietnam adjustment enactments, demonstrate the importance of offering stability to those seeking refuge.

Recently, the Department of Homeland Security announced a program allowing Afghans to re-apply for humanitarian parole, offering protection from deportation for two years and authorization to work in the U.S. While this is a welcome development, it remains a temporary solution. Our Afghan neighbors deserve a permanent resolution to continue thriving in our communities.

The Afghan Adjustment Act, a bipartisan bill, has been reintroduced to provide this long-term stability. By swiftly passing this act, we can grant certainty to evacuated Afghans and facilitate their seamless integration into American society. Additionally, this action will ease the burden on our already overwhelmed asylum and immigration court system.

Supporting our new Afghan community members goes beyond evacuating them from Afghanistan. We must also ensure their successful resettlement, welcoming them and enabling them to rebuild their lives in safety. Failing to act promptly could jeopardize their jobs or even subject them to deportation from the very homes in which they sought refuge.

As a local faith leader, I see it as my moral obligation to lend my voice and urge Congress to pass the Afghan Adjustment Act without delay. There is no reason to wait — the time to act is now.

Rev. Erin Tamayo is a Presbyterian pastor, member of the Grand Canyon Presbytery, and was the founding executive director of the Arizona Faith Network. Tamayo serves on the leadership council for United Religions Initiative, North America. She has also served as program coordinator of the Afghan Students Program through Arizona State University’s Global Launch.