IRS considering regulations that would harm self-storage industry

August 25, 2023

IRS considering regulations that would harm self-storage industry

The IRS is considering harmful new regulations on microcaptive insurance – an insurance product many small businesses like mine rely on to get through uncertain times. The proposed rules have the potential to damage the self-storage industry and hurt small businesses in Arizona and around the country.

The IRS is currently considering harmful new regulations on microcaptive insurance – an insurance product many small businesses like mine rely on to get through uncertain times.

The proposed rules have the potential to damage the self-storage industry and hurt small businesses in Arizona and around the country.

Harry Sleighel

For years, self-storage business owners like me have utilized the unique benefits of microcaptive insurance, sometimes known as an 831(b) microcaptive. The plans are popular with construction companies, manufacturers, automobile dealers and even dentists.

The types of coverage that are possible through these plans are essentially limitless – anything from business interruption coverage to supply chain losses and property/casualty insurance. These policies allow small businesses to set aside funds and protect themselves from unique, unexpected risks the Covid pandemic helped underscore.

Sadly, the cons of owning a microcaptive plan are starting to outweigh the pros. In particular, the IRS is increasingly hostile toward any small business owner trying to incorporate one into their risk management strategy.

The agency has trapped hundreds of plan owners in legal limbo, placing them under official review. At the same time, new proposed regulations on microcaptives would likely force the vast majority of plans to shut down.

While it might sound complex, when properly set up, a microcaptive is simply a small insurance company controlled and operated by the parent entity.

In my industry, one of the primary risks at play is the potential for loss or damage to a tenant’s personal property. Although tenants do typically assume all risk to their property when renting a storage unit, many self-storage professionals have found that taking on this risk as part of a tenant protection plan can be a great alternative.

Then, in the unfortunate event that a tenant’s property is damaged and he or she needs to make a claim against the protection plan, the microcaptive structure allows for the business owner to draw on funds that have already been set aside for that purpose. This creates peace of mind for both the business owner and the customer.

With so many benefits for both consumers and business owners, it is difficult to understand why the IRS has targeted microcaptive insurance.

It is unconscionable to me that a federal agency, which ought to serve the people of this country, would punish independence and self-reliance and treat honest small business owners in this way.

I hope members of Congress, particularly Rep. David Schweikert here in Arizona and his fellow members on the House Ways and Means Committee, will take a close look at this issue. Having clear, reasonable guidelines from the IRS on captive insurance would be hugely helpful to small businesses everywhere.

Harry Sleighel is founder and chairman of Tenant Property Protection in Phoenix.

