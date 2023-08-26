Q&A with Senate President Warren Petersen 

Senate President Warren Petersen, R-Gilbert, speaks with the media at a press conference on SB1184 at the Arizona State Capitol building in Phoenix on Feb. 15. (Photo by Gage Skidmore via Flickr)

Editor’s note: This story was published in print in our Aug. 25 Session Wrap edition, which reviewed and analyzed the 2023 legislative session.

Best and worst moments of the session?

I think the best part of the session was having a budget where we had all of the Republicans voting for it. And I think we had most of the Democrats. So just a heavily passed out budget, I think was the best part of the session.

Worst part?

Worst part of the session; maybe losing Steve Kaiser. It was a bummer.

The influence of the Freedom Caucus was strong this year. Will those dynamics be similar next year?

I look at it as we have a very close, united caucus. We sit down, we meet, we have discussions, we work things out, we try to either get a majority of the members on board or we try to get all the members on board. So, I don’t look at it as a them-versus-us kind of thing at all. I just see it as we have a caucus, it’s been very unified, we’ve been very respectful, even if we’ve had issues where members don’t agree. My goal, coming in, I said this on day one, was to have better decorum, be more respectful to each other, and I think we fulfilled that.

It seemed like there was a more tense atmosphere this year than last year, like the attitude, especially in committees.

No, not to me. As far as caucus, I can just tell you as far as members getting along, I mean, threads, people talking to each other; we were much more united. Just look at the budget. I think that says it all. You had every single Republican vote for the budget. Last time every single Republican has voted for the budget? I don’t know when that’s been. I’ve been around for 12 years, and this is the most united I have ever seen the caucus.

The Democrats want to change ESAs in some way with a cap or with regulation. Is that a possibility?

I think the current ESA structure is good. So, if they’ve got some way to improve it and make it better, I think we’re open to that. But I don’t know what that would be.

Is it a concern for balancing next year’s budget?

We had an estimate for how many kids were going to be in the system, and that’s held true so far. The early scare tactics or whatever they’re trying to use with their assumptions have so far been way, way off. I haven’t really said much about it, because I wanted to actually wait, instead of speculate like they’re doing. In October, we’re gonna’ know if our projection’s right or not. If our projections are on, then no, we’re not going to have to do anything.

What’s the water plan for next year?

Unfortunately, we created a little bit of a negative narrative about water and not having water in Arizona when in fact we do for residential housing. When it comes to residential housing, we actually have plenty of water. I think we need to work on that narrative. We need to work on making sure that we can transfer water. There are some areas that have excess water that we can transfer to areas that don’t. We need to focus on parity. Homebuilding, which uses the least amount of water is the highest regulated, and as far as water goes, if it’s good for homebuilding, it should be good for everybody else. Arizona is truly the gold standard as far as conservation goes. We have way more people and we’re using less water. So, as far as conservation goes, we’re killing it. Augmentation, that’s another thing. Really the biggest thing, which is a federal issue, has been the deal on the Colorado River where we’re the final, fourth priority. That’s really where we got the shaft, so there needs to be work there, and that’s (Sen. Kyrsten) Sinema and our U.S. senators. I thought we got some good water projects done this session, but going forward, we need to make sure that we have water policy that allows for us to continue with residential construction. That needs to be something that happens next session.

Are you and (House Speaker Ben) Toma meeting with (Gov. Katie) Hobbs regularly?

We met with Hobbs extensively on the budget. And then we met with her – really our staffs more than us – we met with her a couple times on (Proposition) 400. But it was a lot of staff meetings with her on 400. I had a meeting with her about her executive orders that she issued. I don’t know what the future holds. I met with her more this session than I met with Ducey over eight years. Some of that, I think, is by necessity of this new divided government that we’re dealing with. I can tell you we’ve both had an open-door policy. Whenever I’ve requested a meeting, she’s met with me, whenever she’s requested a meeting, I’ve met with her. In spite of us being diametrically opposed as far as policy goes, I think we’ve been able to maintain an ability to agreeably disagree, and we’ve been respectful and had a respectful relationship. So, anyway, I think that will continue.

Have you been meeting with (Senate Minority Leader Mitzi) Epstein and (House Minority Leader Lupe) Contreras?

I’ve had some discussions with Contreras recently. Contreras and I have served together for a very long time and have a good relationship. With Epstein, I have met with her as needed. I tried to meet with her on the budget. I don’t know why they didn’t come to the table. Still doesn’t make sense to me.

She said the other way around.

No, read the letters. I mean, we have a history. We said meet with us, give us your budget items. They refused to give it to us. I mean, I can’t speak for them. I can just say, we asked for them to be part of the budget process. They did not want to do that. Anyone who’s in the room knows the truth.

What about public education funding? Is it going to be the same next year?

Everybody supports education funding. If we can increase education funding, we will. Since I’ve been elected, we’ve doubled education funding. And that was done by Republicans. When the Democrats came out and said they wanted a 4% teacher pay raise, we came out with a 20% teacher pay raise. So, they’ve managed to seem to win the narrative on education funding, but the fact is, Republicans support education funding, just like Democrats do. The difference is a lot of times we want to be prudent and judicious about the way we do it. And sometimes, somehow that gets spun into “we don’t support education funding,” but that’s one of our key priorities. So, education, public safety, transportation, we’re going to continue to fund education as best we can.

On the last day of sine die I expected maybe more than just Prop. 400 to happen like Bennett’s election bill and a few other bills that were in the pipeline. Are those bills going to be resurrected next year?

I think Bennett’s bill was one of those vetoes that was a big mistake by the governor. There were vetoes we expected, but there were vetoes that were mistakes. I think that falls in the mistake category. It had bipartisan support and was very well thought out. I think that is one of those bills, next session that we’ll see. Overall, I thought we accomplished our majority plan. Since I’ve been elected it’s the most united I’ve seen us. If you see what we’re able to do and pass, there’s evidence that we’re united. We did get some really good water projects funded. We did the largest tax rebate in the history of Arizona, we cut the rental tax, we’ve added $4 billion in K-12 since 2014. Our transportation plan is the most conservative transportation plan that’s been put out, so I thought we had a very, very successful session. The name of the game is struggle around here. I mean, you have 16 and 31 and you have to get everybody on the same page. That is no easy task, but I thought we did that very well this session all things considered.