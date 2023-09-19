fbpx

Arizonans might get chance to ditch historic system of electing public officials

Howard Fischer, Capitol Media Services//September 19, 2023

Home>Recent news>

Arizonans might get chance to ditch historic system of electing public officials

Prop 211, campaign spending, Goddard, Symington, Tedesco, Voters' Right to Know Act, campaign spending

Arizona residents may get the chance to scrap the historic system by which nominees for public office are chosen, a move that, if successful, could reshape the state Legislature and congressional delegation. Paperwork filed on Sept. 18, 2023 with the Secretary of State's Office would create an open primary for all elections. That covers everyone from members of Congress and statewide elected officials to legislators, supervisors and, in the case of Tucson, its partisan city elections. (Photo by Pexels)

Arizonans might get chance to ditch historic system of electing public officials

Howard Fischer, Capitol Media Services//September 19, 2023

Arizonans may get the chance to scrap the historic system by which nominees for public office are chosen, a move that, if successful, could reshape the state Legislature and congressional delegation.

Paperwork filed Monday with the Secretary of State’s Office would create an open primary for all elections. That covers everyone from members of Congress and statewide elected officials to legislators, supervisors and, in the case of Tucson, its partisan city elections.

At the bare minimum, that would mean all candidates from all parties — and those with no partisan affiliation — would vie in the primary.

More to the point, every registered voter would get a chance to vote. Now, primaries essentially are party affairs, limited to those who are registered with that party.

Independents, the largest bloc of Arizona voters, can participate in a partisan primary. But there are hurdles, including a need ahead of time to choose which party’s ballot they want.

Sarah Smallhouse, who chairs the Make Elections Fair Committee that is sponsoring the ballot proposal, said the current system — with taxpayers paying for the cost of running partisan primaries — is unfair because it “discriminates” against that plurality of independent voters.

But the real net effect of the measure would be to create a system where nominees would be chosen regardless of their political affiliation.

Political consultant Chuck Coughlin said this is crucial given that probably 25 of the state’s legislative districts are dominated by one party or the other. What that has meant, he said, is that whoever wins the partisan primary is a shoo-in when the November general election comes around.

Ditto, he said, of the majority of the state’s nine congressional districts.

Under this system, up to the top five vote-getters in the open primary would advance to the general election. And the presumption is that, with all registered voters choosing the nominees, those that survive would not be on the fringes of either party.

What happens after the proposed open primary, however, is not actually part of the initiative but would be left to the governor and lawmakers.

They could decide to allow only the top two vote-getters in the primary to fight it out in the general election.

The initiative, though, would preclude that decision being made on a partisan basis. So, while it could be a Democrat and a Republican, it could just as easily be two Democrats, two Republicans, two Libertarians, two unaffiliated voters — or any combination thereof.

But the measure also permits the governor and lawmakers to allow up to the top five vote-getters to advance to the general election. And at that point, it would set up a system of ranked-choice voting, where those casting a ballot would rate their candidates based on their first, second, third and fourth preference.

That means if no person gets at least 50%, then the candidate who got the fewest votes is eliminated. Then the votes of anyone for whom that person was the first choice are reallocated to that voter’s second choice.

And it goes round and around until someone has 50%.

late session, sine die, primary, election
Chuck Coughlin

Coughlin, however, said the focus is really on the radical change in the primary of giving all registered voters a chance to weigh in on who they want elected — and not have whoever wins a partisan primary in a heavily partisan district simply installed without having any opposition.

Now, in a district dominated by Republicans, candidates need to appeal only to GOP registrants — and specifically by those who tend to turn out in partisan primaries. Then, with that registration edge, the winners of those primaries becomes all but unbeatable in the general election.

The same is true in Democrat-dominated districts.

That happens now to the point that the minority party in some districts doesn’t even bother to field a candidate, as what occurred when Republicans Debbie Lesko and Paul Gosar won a new two-year term in the U.S. House of Representatives without Democratic foes.

The effort could prove to be an uphill fight — and not only because there is likely to be opposition from Republicans who have benefited from the current system and maintained unbroken control of the Arizona House for six decades and for the state Senate for most of that time.

First, backers need at least 383,923 valid signatures on petitions by July 3 to even get the measure on the 2024 ballot. Coughlin said that, given the normal margin of error and bad signatures, that means finding 500,000 registered voters willing to give the idea a chance.

Just gathering the signatures, he figured, will cost “upwards of $6.5 million.” And that figure doesn’t account for actually running a campaign.

Coughlin said he has actual cash in hand and commitments of $4.5 million. He would not disclose who will finance it, saying that will become public when the required campaign finance reports are filed.

He previously told Capitol Media Services that a large chunk of the funds are coming from two board members: Smallhouse and Don Budinger.

Smallhouse, a Tucson native, is president of the Thomas R. Brown Foundations, named after her father, who was a founder of the now-defunct Burr-Brown Corp. It is involved in providing grants for research, education, workforce development and civic leadership.

Budinger is chairman and founding director of the Rodel Foundation, which also has been involved in awarding grants.

r
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Related Content

prison, wrongful death, Department of Corrections, inmate, suicide, lawsuit

‘Tentative’ settlement in wrongful death lawsuit over man’s death in prison reache...

Current and former Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation & Reentry heads and prison health care pr[...]

September 19, 2023
political ads, election, 2024, AdImpact

Arizonans can expect huge increase in campaign ads ahead of 2024 election

Arizonans should brace themselves to be inundated with campaign advertising between now and the November 2024 [...]

September 19, 2023
conspiracy theory, Capitol riot, misdemeanor charges

Mesa man at center of Jan. 6 conspiracy theory charged with misdemeanor

Ray Epps, a former Marine who became the center of a Jan. 6, 2021, conspiracy theory, has been charged with a [...]

September 19, 2023
Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, workers, union, Phoenix City Council, Ortiz

Phoenix Sky Harbor workers file complaint, vote to strike over dangerous working conditions and low ...

Two groups of airport workers are speaking out about what they say are dangerous working conditions and low wa[...]

September 15, 2023
clean energy jobs, solar, Clean Jobs America report

Arizona added 2,374 clean-energy jobs in 2022, near pre-pandemic levels

Arizona added more than 2,300 clean-energy industry jobs last year, falling just shy of the state’s pre-pand[...]

September 15, 2023
water, Colorado River, Gilbert, Arizona Water Banking Authority

State considers using effluent water credits

The Arizona Water Banking Authority is exploring the possibility of buying purified wastewater to distribute l[...]

September 15, 2023

Featured News

Senate, Arizona State University, free speech

ASU probe finds controversial speaking engagement revealed ‘no evidence[...]

15/9/2023
Finchem, Lake, Senate, House, Secretary of State, 2024 primary

Lake and Finchem want panel to reconsider dismissal of lawsuit

12/9/2023
Hobbs, county attorneys, abortion, Planned Parenthood,

Panel considering whether to revive challenge to law barring abortions based sol[...]

11/9/2023
Covid, Hobbs, Horne, relief funds, children

Hobbs and Horne at odds over Covid funds

8/9/2023
Horne, lawsuit, English language immersion, SEI, Mayes, Hobbs

Horne files suit to get court to rule schools not using ‘structured Englis[...]

7/9/2023

Recent News

Legislature

housing, DINO, Serviss, Hoffman, Shope, nominee

GOP members reject housing department nominee due to claims of plagiarism

14/9/2023
Grand Canyon National Park, Biden, national monument, Hobbs, Stanton, Grijalva, Sinema

Petersen said Legislature plans to sue Biden Administration over monument

11/9/2023
groundwater, Griffin, House, legislation, groundwater management area, rural management areas

Prescott Valley takes water reform into its own hands

7/9/2023
Rio Verde, Scottsdale, water, Senate, Hobbs, House

Scottsdale and Rio Verde both approve water agreement 

6/9/2023
Threads, Instagram, social media, Meta, lawmakers, House panel, Hobbs,

House panel considers policy to stop elected officials requesting social media[...]

5/9/2023