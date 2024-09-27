Anna Tovar: A public servant with a penchant for being ‘the first’

Arizona Corporation Commissioner Anna Tovar is taking a step back from public office once her term on the regulatory board is up, but Tovar, a Democrat, said she’s open to new opportunities in 2026. Before becoming one of the first two Latinas elected to a statewide office when she joined the commission in 2021 (Republican Lea Marquez Peterson was elected the same year) Tovar served in the state House and Senate and was Tolleson’s first female mayor. And though she’s taking a break, that doesn’t mean she’s done being “the first” – she has her eye on Arizona’s new lieutenant governor position.

The questions and answers have been edited lightly for style and clarity.

Why did you decide not to run for re-election to the ACC?

I decided not to run because I definitely feel that the commission needs new leadership entirely. It’s been majority dominated by Republicans for many, many years, if not decades. For me, it just seems like it definitely needs to be a bit more balanced in regards to representation on the actual commission. When there is a supermajority it is quite difficult to be able to work across the aisle to accomplish things for everyday Arizonans.

What is it like being the lone Democrat on the Corporation Commission?

I’ve always been serving in the minority, so that doesn’t phase me. I’ve worked where I’ve been in a super-minority before, when I entered the [state] House of Representatives, and then serving in the Senate as well. I pride myself in working across the aisle, establishing coalitions and working where we do find issues in common. Right now, what is presenting itself is a hyperpartisan, divisive type of politics where you don’t find yourself communicating much because of how divisive and hyper-political things are. That is something that I know that Arizona families and Arizona businesses don’t want. So, I’ll continue to fight from within. I have been successful in working and trying to collaborate and bringing things to light. It’s always been about giving a voice to the consumer that feels that their voice doesn’t matter. I know that it’s a very wonky place, the Arizona Corporation Commission, and so people are very intimidated by it, especially those that are just trying to make ends meet.

What have you learned from your time on the commission?

Definitely an in-depth knowledge of not only rate cases, but all the different divisions that we represent. Rate cases, from electric to gas to water, vary quite differently. In regards to knowing and feeling confident on the dais, when I’m presenting either different amendments or questioning the different utilities that are there in front of us, I pride myself in doing my due diligence and research and wanting to listen to both sides of every story. I feel that I’ve done a great job [of] asking the very tough questions that sometimes companies don’t want to answer.

What do you wish other elected officials knew about the ACC?

In the past almost four years, I really took a concerted effort to work with the Legislature, on both sides of the aisle, to let them know, like, “Hey, this is what really happens here,” and how we can work together to make the ACC run efficiently and effectively. We’re dealing with so many businesses that come to us, and we have to turn around things quite quickly, but yet we’re not fully staffed. But I think working together instead of working against one another is something that I’ve tried to do in the past four years. Sometimes certain bills get dropped that want to take away power from us, when I think if they really understood what we did, we would be able to work hand-in-hand together to make our agency run more efficiently for businesses, LLCs, everyday consumers. At the end of the day, their constituents are all of my constituents statewide.

Is there anything you’ll miss about the ACC when you leave?

There are some amazing people that work there that have committed decades and are so knowledgeable in the issues that they’re dealing with that I’ve learned from, from day one. We have some amazing people that work there. There’s been some that have left, but they’ve committed their lifetime and are just trying to make Arizona’s families’ lives a little bit better by the work that they do. They’re just very passionate and driven. I think that’s who I’ll miss the most, especially my own staff. They are just the rock stars. We are a team. I wouldn’t be able to do all of this on my own.

What’s next for you when you leave the ACC? What are you looking forward to?

A vacation. I’ve been serving for 20-plus years in different roles of being a public servant. I don’t think that is going to go away. But I was trying to add up the years since I took a break, and in 23 years, I maybe had [an] 11 month break. So I’m gonna take a little break, spend some time with my grandson, create more memories with him, take a vacation and then look at the cycle in 2026 and see what, or if, there’s anything I’ll be running for.

In 2026, Arizona will elect its first lieutenant governor – is that a position you have your eye on?

If I had a crystal ball right now, I would say my top prospect would be to be Arizona’s first lieutenant governor. I think with the skill set that I have, and having served in all sorts of levels, I would feel very confident in seeking that role and being an asset to and a teammate to Governor Hobbs. So we’ll see how it goes.

You’ve held many different roles, what drew you to each of them and what did you enjoy about them?

I would say what always drives me to run is knowing that I’m going to be advocating for everyday citizens. That and helping them solve issues that present themselves in their everyday lives. So it could be as small as, “Hey, someone didn’t pick up my trash today” when [I was] mayor. It’s now dealing in a statewide issue where it’s “How do we transition into renewable energy and solar?” Running for the state House was something I wanted to always do and the timing just happened to fall in my lap and I got appointed. Being in leadership, that was a highlight because you are elected by your own peers to lead the caucus. [Then it was] going to the commission and being the first ever elected Latina statewide. I was [also] the first in being the first female mayor of my city. With being the first in those type of positions, it definitely [is] a great sense of responsibility in knowing that I have to do my part in making sure that there are many other females that get to this position. For me, there was a lot of women, influential women – I call them trailblazers – that may not have had the title of elected official or being the first, but they were the ones that opened doors and windows in order for me to get where I was.

What did it feel like to break those glass ceilings when you did?

The feeling in itself is kind of indescribable, but it is definitely a team effort. I couldn’t have ever done this by myself, but there were people who believed in me. That’s an important piece of trying to aspire to be the first, or breaking a glass ceiling, is knowing that you didn’t get there alone. There’s many others that help push and help break that glass with you.

Who are some of those trailblazing women that inspired you?

Well, I know we don’t have an infinite amount of time. My first was my great grandma. She actually worked at the state Capitol, the old state Capitol. She was hired by the post office and [she] delivered mail to representatives. She lived in Tucson, and we would go visit her every weekend with my grandparents. I remember she would have paper, and we would be coloring on the back end of the paper, and I would flip it over, and I’d be like, “What are all these words, what is all of this?” She would say, “I used to work at the Capitol, and those are laws, those are bills.” That was my first introduction to politics. She did tell me, “It is my hope that one of us in this family here actually serves there one day.”

What was it like for you to be able to fulfill that wish?

It felt amazing. For me, it was carrying that torch that she started and she lit to ultimately have her wish come true for our family.

Could you see yourself in a position that isn’t rooted in public service?

I definitely feel it is part of my calling. But I am open to other opportunities that present themselves. I think you always have to have an open mind and an open heart in regards to opportunities so that they can be able to present themselves. I’m definitely open.