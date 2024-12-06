New Faces: Walt Blackman

Returning to the Legislature is Representative-elect Walt Blackman from Legislative District 7. Blackman, a Republican from Snowflake and a U.S. Army combat veteran, served in the House from 2019 to 2023. He said he wanted to return because he saw too much “stagemanship” instead of policy while watching as an outsider for two years. “Everything we do affects everybody in this state whether they voted for us or not,” Blackman said. As the incoming chairman of the House Government Committee, he said he looks forward to easing burdens for licensed practices to be more user-friendly for Arizonans, but not irresponsible. Blackman will serve on the House Appropriations and Commerce committees. With Democratic governor, Blackman said he understands the importance of working with Democrats and treating people with respect and dignity. “This isn’t a war. These are people that just can’t get along sometimes,” Blackman said. He has two political heroes: former U.S. Secretary of State and U.S. Army General Colin Powell for his approach as an “independent Republican;” and former President John F. Kennedy, who Blackman said helped de-escalate the Cuban Missile Crisis by working across the aisle with Republicans.