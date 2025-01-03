New Faces: Kevin Volk

Democrat Kevin Volk will be Legislative District 17’s newest House representative. Volk, the cofounder of a sustainable housing company in the Tucson area, said his main legislative priorities include education, housing and water. “An education priority is making sure every kid has an opportunity to obtain an excellent education. That includes the over 90% of (Arizona) kids who are in our public schools,” Volk said. As a political newcomer, Volk said he felt compelled to run due to what he saw as negative effects in his community from issues that the Legislature had dealt with. At his housing company Vivablox, he’s helped convert used shipping containers into residential studio units. “What I can bring is creativity and real-world experience (to housing policy),” Volk said. “I’m familiar with some of the pain points of the process of creating new housing and I’ve also got creative ideas that are market-based.” Volk grew up in southern Arizona in a family that had both Republicans and Democrats in the household, and he said that experience will help him operate in divided government at the capitol. He will be a member of the House Public Safety and Law Enforcement Committee and the Appropriations Committee.