A collaborative vision for health care workforce development

The health care sector stands at a critical crossroads. With the growing demand for health care workers, industry leaders face an urgent challenge – building a sustainable workforce pipeline to meet current and future needs. Overcoming this challenge requires collaboration and innovative solutions.

Over the past decade, Arizona’s health care industry has grown at an average rate of 2.9% annually, outpacing the national average of 1.7%. While significant, this growth masks a critical shortage. The Greater Phoenix Chamber Foundation’s 2023 Healthcare Workforce Report projects Arizona will need 132,800 new health care workers over the next decade but will only produce 56,800, leaving a staggering gap of 76,000 workers.

HonorHealth, in partnership with the Greater Phoenix Chamber Foundation, is tackling this challenge through collaborative initiatives like Connect to Work AZ. This initiative connects underemployed and unemployed individuals with high-demand health care careers, fostering economic mobility. Together, with leading health care organizations like HonorHealth, the initiative helps place job seekers in critical roles. To date, it has placed more than 100 job seekers in health care roles, 40 of which have been with HonorHealth. These efforts demonstrate the effectiveness of connecting employers with untapped and overlooked talent pools.

Beyond recruiting, the Foundation’s health care workforce collaborative, which includes all the major hospital systems in our region, exemplifies the power of collaboration. By fostering dialogue, this group continues to break down silos, enabling collective solutions that benefit the entire industry. The group has developed solutions such as new nursing specialty programs, which address workforce gaps and help retain experienced nurses who may have otherwise left the field. HonorHealth staff are integral to the work of the collaborative chairing the Joint Marketing Campaign Subcommittee, which is developing a shared campaign attracting out-of-state health care talent to Arizona. These initiatives highlight the impact of collective action in solving industry-wide challenges, and it’s precisely why we urge all health care leaders to step up and drive meaningful change.

Building a future-ready workforce also means inspiring the next generation. Education initiatives like ElevateEdAZ of the Greater Phoenix Chamber Foundation, introduce students to health care careers and connect those students with pathways to high-wage, high-demand roles. Employers engage with students by offering job shadows, internships, mock interviews, and more. By engaging health care organizations and guiding students from the classroom into meaningful careers, these efforts will strengthen Arizona’s health care system.

HonorHealth’s century-long legacy of partnering with local organizations to improve the well-being of residents proves that collaborative efforts create thriving communities. We know that our success in predicting and addressing workforce gaps is critical to maintaining the high standard of care that our communities rely on. HonorHealth’s leadership in workforce development — from entry-level recruitment to mentorship programs and career advancement pathways — ensures a skilled and diverse future workforce.

Attracting talent is just the first step. Supporting team members through comprehensive onboarding, finding a sense of belonging, promoting career growth, furthering education, and connecting through community engagement is key to long-term success. HonorHealth’s internal programs, which have successfully placed 40 individuals across the organization, underscore the value of mentorship and professional development.

Arizona is poised to become the next health care hub, and a collaborative approach will empower us to attract and retain a top-tier workforce that will significantly benefit our communities. HonorHealth, alongside the Greater Phoenix Chamber Foundation, is committed to initiatives like Connect to Work AZ and ElevateEdAZ, which address the evolving needs of a growing community.

We urge health care organizations to join this mission. Together, we can build a sustainable health care workforce that ensures Arizona thrives for decades to come.

Jennifer Mellor is chief innovation officer of the Greater Phoenix Chamber Foundation. Kara Greene is HonorHealth brand director.

