Building tomorrow’s workforce – the transformative power of career and technical education

Electrical trade students Nora Marshall, left, and Liliana Bustos work together to wire electrical outlets in class at West-MEC in Buckeye on Sept. 16, 2022. (Photo by Emily Mai/Cronkite News)

This February, as we celebrate Career and Technical Education (CTE) Month, we recognize this game-changer for America’s future. This annual observance highlights the value of CTE programs in our K-12 schools and the remarkable achievements of educators and students who make them possible. Across the nation, CTE programs empower students with real-world experience and pathways to success in college, careers and beyond. The impact of CTE extends beyond the classrooms, driving economic growth, addressing skill shortages and shaping the future of our nation’s workforce.

CTE programs prepare students for the demands of the modern workforce by blending practical skills, technical expertise and foundational soft skills. A recent Newsweek article shows students enrolled in CTE programs have a graduation rate of over 90% — “15 percentage points higher than the national average of all academic programs.” Many CTE students earn industry-recognized certifications and college credit while still in high school, giving them a competitive edge as they transition into the workforce or pursue further education.

Empowering Students with Real-World Skills

One of the biggest advantages of CTE is its focus on hands-on learning. Students engage in practical coursework in fields such as health care, technology and skilled trades. This approach ensures they graduate with experience that directly applies to real-world careers. For example, students might learn to build computer networks, assist with patient care or create innovative design projects — skills they can immediately bring to the workplace.

Early Career Exploration

These education opportunities allow students to explore career pathways early. By taking specialized courses, students identify their strengths and interests, helping them make informed decisions about their future. Whether they choose to pursue a college degree or enter the workforce, they do so with a clearer understanding of their goals.

Enhancing Employability

Graduates with certifications that demonstrate expertise in specific industries frequently enter the job market successfully after high school. These credentials validate their skills and make them more attractive to employers. Additionally, students in CTE programs often participate in internships or practicums that further enhance their employability.

Boosting Graduation Rates

The tangible nature of CTE coursework keeps students engaged by connecting academic learning to real-world applications. This connection motivates students to stay on track, and the data supports this: According to a recent article by the Association for the Advancement of College Admissions Profession, CTE students are far more likely to graduate from high school compared to their peers. For many, CTE becomes a driving force that inspires them to reach the finish line.

Building Essential Soft Skills

Employers consistently emphasize the importance of “soft skills” like communication, problem-solving, adaptability and teamwork. CTE programs intentionally incorporate the practice of these skills into their curriculum, and they complement technical knowledge, ensuring students are well-rounded and prepared to thrive in any professional environment.

Preparing Students for College and Careers

While CTE prepares students for immediate employment, it also serves as a foundation for those pursuing higher education. Many programs align with post-secondary pathways, enabling students to earn college credits early and transition seamlessly into college while leveraging the skills and knowledge they gained in high school.

Highlighting Opportunities in Arizona

In Arizona, these programs address the state’s workforce needs in sectors like advanced manufacturing, renewable energy and information technology. These fields offer high-growth potential and align with Arizona’s economic priorities. By participating in CTE, students in Arizona gain access to certifications and training in these in-demand industries, setting them on a path to success in the state’s dynamic job market.

As we celebrate CTE Month, it’s essential to acknowledge the profound impact these programs have on students, families and communities. This is about more than preparing students for jobs — it’s about empowering them to lead and innovate in an ever-changing world. By investing in CTE and encouraging participation, we’re building a workforce equipped to meet the challenges of tomorrow while fostering individual success.

Let’s honor the promise of these programs and celebrate the students shaping our future — one certification, one goal and one success story at a time.

Shawn Garrelts is the career and technical education assistant academic administrator for Arizona Virtual Academy and Insight Academy of Arizona.