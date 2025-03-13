Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Democratic Rep. Raúl M. Grijalva of Arizona dies of complications from cancer treatment

STEPHEN GROVES and LEAH ASKARINAM, Associated Press//March 13, 2025//

Home>Featured News>

Democratic Rep. Raúl M. Grijalva of Arizona dies of complications from cancer treatment

Congressman Raúl Grijalva

Congressman Raúl Grijalva, D-Tucson, at a House Natural Resources Committee hearing on June 7, 2023. (File photo by Lillie Boudreaux / Cronkite News)

Democratic Rep. Raúl M. Grijalva of Arizona dies of complications from cancer treatment

STEPHEN GROVES and LEAH ASKARINAM, Associated Press//March 13, 2025//

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic U.S. Rep. Raúl M. Grijalva of Arizona, who championed environmental protection during his 12 terms in Congress, died Thursday of complications from cancer treatments, his office said.

Grijalva, who was 77, had risen to chair the U.S. House Natural Resources Committee and was the top Democrat on the committee until earlier this year. He had been absent from Congress as he underwent cancer treatment in recent months.

Grijalva’s office said in a statement, “From permanently protecting the Grand Canyon for future generations to strengthening the Affordable Care Act, his proudest moments in Congress have always been guided by community voices.”

Another Democratic House member, Rep. Sylvester Turner of Texas, died last week from health issues.

Grijalva, the son of a Mexican immigrant, was first elected to the House in 2002. Known as a liberal leader, he led the Congressional Progressive Caucus in 2008 and dedicated much of his career to working on environmental causes on the Natural Resources Committee. He stepped down from that position this year, after announcing that he planned to retire rather than run for reelection in 2026.

During his time in Congress, Grijalva championed protections for endangered species and wilderness areas, as well as stronger regulations on the oil and natural gas industries. He played a key role in writing the National Landscape Conservation System Act and the Federal Lands Restoration Act, which were passed and signed by President Barack Obama.

Grijalva had announced in April last year that he had been diagnosed with cancer, but would be able to continue his work. He also sought reelection and won easily in the blue-leaning district.

Tags: Rep. Raúl M. Grijalva, Cancer, death

Related Content

Churches could allow housing built despite zoning, but opposition surfaces

State lawmakers are moving to give churches the ability to make deals with developers to build homes on their [...]

March 13, 2025

Court clears fatally wonder constable of negligence in Tucson eviction

The survivor of an incident that resulted in the death of his wife after an eviction effort went bad has no le[...]

March 13, 2025

Arizona Supreme Court reignites 2020 safety lawsuit against Circle K

Store owners have a legal responsibility to keep their shops "reasonably safe'' for customers, the Arizona Sup[...]

March 12, 2025
mug shots

House lawmakers cite potential police bias, but pass speeding ticket immunity anyway

Arizona voters are a bit closer to being able to decide if state lawmakers should be able to keep the privileg[...]

March 12, 2025
CAP

Legal complications pile up against state agency’s water requirement for new developments

Homebuilders are asking a judge to void what they are calling an illegal "tax'' they have to pay to get permis[...]

March 12, 2025

Planned Parenthood searches for new target among Arizona abortion restrictions

With the state's 15-week abortion law now overturned, Planned Parenthood is now deciding what remaining restri[...]

March 11, 2025

Subscribe

Get our free e-alerts & breaking news notifications!

Recent News

You don't have credit card details available. You will be redirected to update payment method page. Click OK to continue.