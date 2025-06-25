Gov. Hobbs likely to sign bill for Chase Field despite opposition

Chase Field sits empty after the Colorado Rockies decided not to play their baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks, on Aug. 27, 2020, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York, File)

Gov. Katie Hobbs may not sign a budget this week, but she will likely sign a negotiated measure to use sales tax revenue and state income tax revenue for stadium renovations at Chase Field.

The House passed House Bill 2704 (tax; distribution; county stadium district) 35-20, with the Freedom Caucus joining some Democrats in opposition.

The bill is intended to keep the Diamondbacks in downtown Phoenix, with the team’s lease at the stadium ending in 2027.

Other Democrats who were previously hesitant about the bill voted for it because of the jobs it will bring to Arizonans.

“This morning, I wasn’t ready to vote yes on this bill,” said Rep. Mariana Sandoval. “But because I’ve learned that unions have signed contracts to get work from this bill, I am going to support it.”

The city of Phoenix now supports the bill after fighting against it all legislative session. Before the Senate voted on the bill last week, an amendment was added to bring the city in support of the bill, which caps Phoenix’s annual contribution to the stadium at $3.5 million, adjusted at 3% for inflation.

Stadium renovations are expected to use $500 million collected from sales tax revenue at the stadium district and from income taxes of Diamondbacks players and staff over the next 30 years.

“I just want to remind the Arizona Diamondbacks that this is public money that should be used for public good,” said Rep. Cesar Aguilar.

The bill now also restricts the use of tax dollars provided to the Maricopa County Stadium District from being used for luxury amenities such as club seating or pool suites. The Legislature intends for the team to contribute $250 million for the stadium and the bill now has a provision which would put the team on the hook for stadium repairs if the Legislature repeals the tax distributions before 2056.