Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Gov. Hobbs likely to sign bill for Chase Field despite opposition

Jakob Thorington Arizona Capitol Times//June 25, 2025//

Home>Featured News>

Gov. Hobbs likely to sign bill for Chase Field despite opposition

Chase Field sits empty after the Colorado Rockies decided not to play their baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks, on Aug. 27, 2020, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York, File)

Gov. Hobbs likely to sign bill for Chase Field despite opposition

Jakob Thorington Arizona Capitol Times//June 25, 2025//

Gov. Katie Hobbs may not sign a budget this week, but she will likely sign a negotiated measure to use sales tax revenue and state income tax revenue for stadium renovations at Chase Field. 

The House passed House Bill 2704 (tax; distribution; county stadium district) 35-20, with the Freedom Caucus joining some Democrats in opposition.

The bill is intended to keep the Diamondbacks in downtown Phoenix, with the team’s lease at the stadium ending in 2027. 

Other Democrats who were previously hesitant about the bill voted for it because of the jobs it will bring to Arizonans. 

“This morning, I wasn’t ready to vote yes on this bill,” said Rep. Mariana Sandoval. “But because I’ve learned that unions have signed contracts to get work from this bill, I am going to support it.”

The city of Phoenix now supports the bill after fighting against it all legislative session. Before the Senate voted on the bill last week, an amendment was added to bring the city in support of the bill, which caps Phoenix’s annual contribution to the stadium at $3.5 million, adjusted at 3% for inflation. 

Stadium renovations are expected to use $500 million collected from sales tax revenue at the stadium district and from income taxes of Diamondbacks players and staff over the next 30 years.

“I just want to remind the Arizona Diamondbacks that this is public money that should be used for public good,” said Rep. Cesar Aguilar. 

The bill now also restricts the use of tax dollars provided to the Maricopa County Stadium District from being used for luxury amenities such as club seating or pool suites. The Legislature intends for the team to contribute $250 million for the stadium and the bill now has a provision which would put the team on the hook for stadium repairs if the Legislature repeals the tax distributions before 2056. 

Tags: diamondbacks, taxes, Chase Field, funding, Baseball, Sports

Related Content

U.S. Border Patrol is increasingly seen far from the border as Trump ramps up deportation arrests

McALLEN, Texas (AP) — Immigration arrests seen on video are showing an emerging trend: More Border Patrol ag[...]

June 25, 2025

Arizona budget clash risks historic government shutdown under Hobbs

Key Points: House Republicans approve $17B plan, governor opposes Hobbs rejects continuation bud[...]

June 24, 2025
school vouchers written on a chalkboard

New ESA handbook approved by State Board of Education

Key Points: ESA Handbook approved by State Board after lengthy drafting and deliberation  Depar[...]

June 23, 2025

State budget standoff looms over possible government shutdown

Key Points: Montenegro pushes $17B plan, defying veto threat House GOP resists Senate deal, dema[...]

June 23, 2025

Gov. Hobbs rejects ‘continuation budget’ proposal from House

Key Points:  Hobbs rejects GOP's budget delay as political grandstanding State shutdown looms w[...]

June 23, 2025

John Fabricius: Ex-con, paralegal and prison oversight advocate

John Fabricius, executive director of the Praxis Initiative and formerly of Arizonans for Transparency and Acc[...]

June 22, 2025

Subscribe

Get our free e-alerts & breaking news notifications!

Recent News

You don't have credit card details available. You will be redirected to update payment method page. Click OK to continue.