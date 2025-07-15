Adelita Grijalva sails to victory in CD7 special primary

Adelita Grijalva, who is seeking the Democratic nomination in a special primary election to replace her late father, Raúl Grijalva, in Arizona's 7th Congressional District, hugs a supporter at an election night gathering Tuesday, July 15, 2025, in Tucson, Ariz. (Kelly Presnell/Arizona Daily Star via AP)

Key Points:

Adelita Grijalva wins two-thirds of initial vote count

Daniel Hernandez conceded race shortly after results

Official tally will be days away

Adelita Grijalva beat out four other Democrats in the special primary election to replace her father in Congress, according to election results tabulated on July 15.

Grijalva was the favorite in the Congressional District 7 race since it was called after U.S. Rep. Raúl Grijalva passed away from cancer in March. She faced competition from former state lawmaker Daniel Hernandez and social media influencer Deja Foxx, but neither was able to match the younger Grijalva’s endorsements, fundraising or connections.

Hernandez conceded the race less than 15 minutes after results came in, with Grijalva easily winning over two-thirds of the vote. The Associated Press called the race at 8:19 p.m. for Grijalva, but official results will be finalized in the coming days.

“This is a victory not for me, but for our community and the progressive movement my dad started in Southern Arizona more than 50 years ago,” Grijalva said in a statement. “We didn’t get distracted by the noise or national headlines. We kept our heads down, did the work, and delivered a message rooted not just in fighting back against a dangerous and tyrannical administration – but in fighting for something: for our democracy, for the dignity of working people, and for the values that truly define Southern Arizona – justice, equity, and opportunity for all.”

Foxx’s campaign did not release a statement regarding the results at the time of publication.

Prominent supporters of Grijalva, like U.S. Sen. Mark Kelly and former U.S. Rep. Gabby Giffords, celebrated her win on social media Tuesday night.

“In Adelita, Southern Arizona will again have a dedicated public servant in Congress—one who will always work to protect our state from gun violence,” Giffords said in a post on X. “Now, we must get her across the finish line in September.”

The special primary election drew statewide and national attention in the wake of Democrats’ widespread losses in 2024. It sparked questions about age in Congress and whether the moderate or progressive side of the party should lead the charge into the 2026 and 2028 elections.

Foxx, known for campaigning on TikTok and getting her start in politics by going viral, attempted to pitch herself as the young newcomer running against an establishment career-politician. Hernandez formed his campaign around his moderate policy stances and ability to work across the aisle in the Legislature.

Ultimately, both of those messages fell flat with the voters in CD7, who seem determined to carry on Raúl Grijalva’s progressive legacy through his daughter, who brings her own fresh perspective to the seat.

Hernandez congratulated Grijalva in a post on X, but said his journey isn’t over.

“The fight doesn’t end here,” Hernandez wrote. “As a lifelong Arizonan, I’ll continue to work for the people of our state—for access to healthcare, strong public schools, and equal rights for all.”

Grijalva is expected to sail through the September 23 special general election given the district’s significant Democratic voter registration advantage. She will then have to run for the seat again in next year’s midterm elections.