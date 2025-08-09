Start the conversation – wills and aging with dignity

My mother has made one thing crystal clear: when she passes, there will be no somber music or tearful eulogies. She wants a party — complete with dancing, storytelling and joy.

Because we were brave enough to start the conversation, we’re ready to celebrate her life exactly as she envisioned it — but getting there meant facing the less glamorous side of planning. Where there’s a will, that started with a willingness to talk openly!

A large and often underutilized component of aging with confidence is financial and emotional transparency. And the current lack thereof is evident. Only 1 in 4 Americans report having a will, a drop of 9% over the past three years.

So why the hesitation? Many cite not having enough assets, fighting procrastination or simply not knowing where to start. But a will is so much more than a document about money. It’s about aging with dignity, autonomy and protecting the people — and values — you care about most.

A will can include:

Health care directives that ensure your medical wishes are honored.

Guardianship plans for children or pets.

Funeral preferences that reflect your personality and beliefs.

Philanthropic giving that leaves a legacy in your community.

While talking about your parents passing might seem uncomfortable, it actually brought our family closer, reduced anxiety and created clarity. Talking about death doesn’t diminish life — it deepens it. It gives our family peace of mind and a shared understanding of what matters most.

A will isn’t just a legal document. It’s your final love letter to your family. It says: I’ve thought about you. I’ve planned it for you. I want peace, not conflict or confusion. And because my mother has been so open about her wishes, my siblings and I know exactly how to honor her.

It can also be a final love letter to your community. Including final bequests to the social impact organizations you care most about is an incredible way to leave a lasting mark on your community.

August is Make a Will Month, and there’s no better time to take that first step. Whether you’re just starting out or updating an existing plan, here are a few ways to begin:

Start the conversation : Talk with your loved ones about your wishes. It’s a gift to them, not a burden. If this is new for your family, take it in baby steps and make it a regular occurrence to become more comfortable.

Use a free online tool : Platforms like FreeWill, Caring.com, and Trust & Will offer simple, guided templates to help you create a will in under 30 minutes.

Consult a professional : If your situation is more complex, reach out to a licensed estate planning attorney or financial advisor. They can help you navigate guardianship, health care directives and charitable giving.

Decide what matters most : Speaking of charitable giving, take some time to find a mission-aligned organization where you would be proud to associate your legacy. Supporting community impact can happen in a variety of ways: IRA charitable rollovers, a one-time bequest included in your will, or a directive to divert money spent on funeral flowers to donations toward your charity of choice.

Review and update regularly : Life changes — your will should too. Revisit it on an annual basis and after major milestones like marriage, the birth of a child, or retirement.

At AllThrive 365, we believe aging should be filled with dignity, purpose and peace of mind. That includes knowing your affairs are in order and your loved ones are protected.

Take it from my mom and me — making a will might be the most loving thing you do this year.

Amy O’Sullivan is senior director of mission advancement at AllThrive 365.