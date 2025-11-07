A new legal responsibility for dog owners

Dogs wait for someone to take them home from a shelter in this photo illustration.

When a dog bites someone, chaos often follows. At that moment, some owners panic and bolt, leaving the victim unable to identify the dog or confirm vaccinations. Under Arizona’s new law, Senate Bill 1241, that kind of “bite-and-run” is now a crime.

Effective late last month, anyone responsible for a dog that bites a person must provide the owner’s name and contact information to the victim. That requirement applies in public places and when the person bitten is lawfully on private property, including the owner’s own yard. Failure to comply is a Class 2 misdemeanor, punishable by up to four months in jail and a $750 fine.

Before SB1241, owners had to report bites to animal control, but didn’t have to identify themselves to the victim. The new law closes that gap, promoting accountability and ensuring victims can quickly confirm vaccination and insurance details. Few would dispute that owners should stay and take responsibility. But some may feel lawmakers went too far in attaching potential jail time to what might simply be panic or confusion, though their goal, ensuring owners stay at the scene, is sound.

When a bite happens, running makes it worse

The penalty for violating SB 1241 mirrors Arizona’s law for leaving the scene of a fender-bender (A.R.S. § 28-662). In both contexts, fault isn’t the issue – the duty to stop and identify yourself is. Lawmakers appear to view both through the same public-safety lens – when harm occurs, running makes it worse.

In theory, an owner who leaves the scene of a dog bite could face jail. In practice, that’s likely to be rare unless the act is willful, repeated, or involves a dog with a known history of biting. Most cases will end in a citation or fine, not incarceration.

Fear of euthanasia is misplaced

Many owners leave not to avoid responsibility, but out of fear their dog will be seized or euthanized. That fear is understandable but often misplaced. Dogs are typically quarantined for ten days for observation, not automatically destroyed. Euthanasia occurs only when a dog tests positive for rabies, poses a continuing danger, or the owner refuses to comply with quarantine rules. Still, that human reaction underscores why lawmakers should consider allowing owners — or those responsible for the dog, who report or provide contact information within 24 hours to avoid criminal penalties. That change would preserve accountability while acknowledging compassion

Violating SB1241 can result in a criminal citation, but owners can also face civil liability for injuries caused by their dog. In civil cases, fault is presumed under Arizona’s strict liability statute, though provocation can be a defense.

Marc Lamber is a trial attorney and chair of the Lamber Goodnow personal injury group at Fennemore in Phoenix.