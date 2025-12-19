Quick action by governor, lawmakers needed to fix shorthanded Clemency Board

Key Points

Two vacancies strain Clemency Board, pressuring governor’s appointments

Reduced membership, limited staff, affect the number of hearings amid a growing backlog

Limited applicants, requirements for varied disciplines complicate filling positions

A second vacancy on the Board of Executive Clemency puts more pressure on the governor to appoint replacements, as a three-member board, though technically allowed under state law, would create a skeleton crew.

A sitting board member still needs to be confirmed by the Senate early in the next legislative session as well, potentially leaving the membership at two.

Operating without a full board, though possible, could prove difficult given an ongoing backlog of cases and existing strain on staff, space, and resources. And filling vacancies poses its own challenges as no more than two members can come from the same professional discipline, and the position, though paid, is a full time job.

The Office of Boards and Commissions and Gov. Katie Hobbs have been working to interview potential candidates, with plans to appoint new members by early January, according to a spokesperson for the governor.

“It’s important for the board to operate efficiently, to support victims, offenders and citizens, as far as public safety,” said Gretchen McClellan-Singh, executive director of the board.

The Board of Executive Clemency is tasked with deciding whether to release inmates into parole or home arrest and whether to return an inmate to custody for violations of release conditions.

And, as the name suggests, the board reviews clemency applications, or requests for commutations, a shortening of sentences or early release for those in imminent danger of death, as well as pardons and reprieves. All recommendations on clemency matters are sent to the governor for final say.

As it stands now, the board is down to three members after Sue Stodola, appointed by Gov. Katie Hobbs in March 2023, left the board in late October and Louis Quinonez, appointed by Gov. Doug Ducey in 2017, retired prior to the end of his term in January.

Beyond the two vacancies, board member Ashley Denton, appointed by Hobbs in January 2025, must secure approval from the Senate in the early weeks of the upcoming legislative session as the one-year deadline for appointees serving sans confirmation approaches.

The board can fully operate as is with three members, but a two member board would face limitations due to a lack of authorization to preside over certain hearings, like parole cases dealing with serious offenses.

In the last fiscal year, the board held a total of 2,095 hearings, including 1,513 revocation hearings, 211 parole and home arrest hearings, 260 commutation hearings, 15 pardon hearings, nine absolute discharge hearings and one capital clemency hearing.

And though the board made strides in eliminating an existing backlog of commutation applications, the number of cases continues to increase, with 91 more pending since August, leaving the average hearing date about 150 days after the board receives an application.

The board has continually contended with high caseloads and limited staff, too.

Though the board hired a full-time case analyst with new funding in fiscal year 2026, the FY2027 budget request still notes an increasing caseload and the ongoing need for two more administrative staff positions, with current staff “stretched to the limit under the current workload and calendar structure.”

“A staff member is present during all Board hearings to run the virtual recording platform, handle participation from victims, inmate supporters and members of the public, and to ensure the hearing is conducted according to procedures,” the FY2027 budget request reads. “With such a small number of staff it is incredibly difficult to complete all of the needed work in a timely manner.”

As for board members, the Governor’s Office of Boards and Commissions has received 10 applications this year, with three applying since Stolda left in late October, according to Liliana Soto, press secretary for Hobbs.

Of those 10, six proceeded to the interview stage.

“In line with the Governor’s goal for the BOEC, our team is conducting thorough due diligence to identify, interview, and appoint qualified candidates,” Soto said in a statement. “This process includes educating potential members about the Board’s responsibilities, the requirement for Senate confirmation to serve a full term, and the unique salary structure provided to its members.”

Soto noted too, prior to the two new vacancies, Hobbs had all five seats filled for the first time since 2022.

Now, the governor is looking at filling the two seats, bearing in mind the potential for a third vacancy if the Senate fails to confirm Denton.

“We are in the final stages of identifying new members and intend to complete appointments by early January,” Soto said. “Governor Hobbs remains committed to the Board and is confident that these vacancies will be filled promptly with the best possible candidates.”

No more than two board members can come from the same discipline to ensure varied perspectives in decision making.

Board chair Mina Mendez previously worked as a Superior Court commissioner, a judge pro tem, and as an assistant attorney general representing child protective services. Sal Freni is a 30-year veteran of the Phoenix Police Department.

Denton worked in child welfare, with specific focus on grief, loss, complex trauma, substance abuse, sexual abuse and human trafficking. She also worked as a capital mitigation specialist with public defense.

Former board members brought similar backgrounds. Stodola worked as a capital mitigation specialist and a probation officer. Quinonez worked as a federal agent.

“All board members come with different backgrounds. I would say each board member pays attention to things based on their background, but you look at all factors,” Stodola said. “For me, I looked at what the victims had to say, and then I looked at, has this person changed? How have they changed over the years? What do they now say about the crime? What perspective do they have?”

Quinonez, who estimated overseeing approximately 15,000 cases during his nearly eight years on the board, likened board decisions to clinical judgment in the medical profession.

“Intuition matters. But intuition isn’t magic. It’s those thousands of experiences,” Quinonez said. “I’ve learned to pay attention to instinct and intuition, but at the same time, I recognize it comes from someplace that is much more science-based and educated. Sometimes it’s emotional in (the board room). So I think it’s important to look at all the evidence-based factors.”

As the board awaits replacements, Quinonez emphasized the importance of balanced decision making.

‘To be a good board member, you have to have a bleeding heart of stone, meaning you need a little bit of both,” Quinonez said. “You have to be law and order minded and public safety minded, but at the same time, recognize some of these backstories and that people do mature and change.”