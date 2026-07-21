Biggs, Petersen lead GOP governor, AG primaries

Key points:

As expected, Congressman Andy Biggs had a huge lead in the Republican governor primary, with the race immediately called

Senate President Warren Petersen is also ahead in the GOP attorney general primary, but that race has not been called

Gov. Katie Hobbs and AG Kris Mayes ran unopposed in the Democratic primaries

Congressman Andy Biggs emerged as one of the big winners Tuesday night as Arizona Republicans chose nominees to face Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs and Attorney General Kris Mayes in November.

While Republicans have controlled the Legislature for decades, the Democrats’ hold on the offices of governor and attorney general has served as a check on their policy agenda.

Hobbs has vetoed hundreds of Republican-backed bills since taking office in 2023, while Mayes has pushed back on a number of GOP legislative and federal priorities. Hobbs and Mayes both ran unopposed in the Democratic primaries. The winners of the general election will serve four-year terms in office.

Governor primary

Biggs won Tuesday night’s Republican gubernatorial primary handily, with the race called shortly after the first batch of results dropped at 8 p.m.

“Tonight’s results show that Arizonans overwhelmingly believe in our vision and I’m grateful to have earned their support,” Biggs said. “Our goal has always been to unite the Republican Party, and we’ve done that as much as any nominee in recent memory.”

Biggs was the heavy favorite in the Republican gubernatorial primary heading into election night, with polls showing a significant lead over fellow U.S. Rep. David Schweikert, businessmen Scott Neely and Ken Miceli in the race to oppose Hobbs.

The initial results backed up the polling, with Biggs taking over 71% of the vote. Schweikert ended far behind with 16%, Neely came in third at 7%, and Miceli rounded out the field with 5% of the GOP vote.

“As we advance to the General Election, I want to make sure every Arizonan knows this: no matter what your political party is or your background, you deserve a better leader than Katie Hobbs,” Biggs wrote. “I’m going to work day and night to earn your vote, finding the areas of agreement we have and making sure you know I’ll be a Governor for you and your family and your community.”

Biggs’ decisive win was called minutes after 8 p.m. but the congressman was not on hand to celebrate. According to his wife Cindy, Biggs went to a Republican Governors’ Association meeting early Tuesday morning and weather delays kept him from attending his own victory party until after 11 p.m.

“He was asked to go to the Republican governor’s meeting to speak this morning, he needs their support, Arizona needs their support,” Cindy told attendees at 9:40 p.m. “Even though this is our primary, he knew you guys had his back, and it was okay to go and speak.”

The crowd, which was large and rowdy when the race was called, began to thin out around 9 p.m. and had all but dissipated by the time Biggs made it to the jet hangar at Dillon Precision in north Scottsdale.

Attorney general primary

Arizona Senate President Warren Petersen has been locked in a contentious primary with Rodney Glassman for the GOP attorney general nomination.

While the race has yet to be called, Petersen has opened up a sizable lead following Tuesday night’s initial results: 56-44%.

The contest between Petersen and Glassman has revolved around relevant legal experience.

Petersen takes credit for setting up a “mini Solicitor General’s office” in the Senate and stepping into litigation on behalf of the legislature to defend state laws Mayes has declined to back.

Meanwhile, Glassman points to his record in the U.S. Judge Advocate General (JAG) Reserves, in which he claims to have prosecuted eight cases and supervised fraud claims.

The two split the Republican Party on endorsements, but neither secured the coveted support of major conservative fundraising and campaign engine, Turning Point U.S.A. Nor did either secure a nod from President Donald Trump.

Petersen came out of the gate ahead, with a near 10-point lead over Glassman, which grew to 12 points as more results filed into the Secretary of State. According to a ballot breakdown by the Associated Press, Petersen shored up majority support in every county but Santa Cruz, Cochise, Greenlee and La Paz, where Glassman held slim leads.

Ahead of the race call, Petersen declared an early victory from the stage at Biggs’ election night watch party.

“Tonight we celebrate, but tomorrow we get back to work. There is no rest for the weary,” Petersen said. “I believe Arizona deserves leadership that reflects the values of everyday Arizonans: common sense, public safety, accountability, and respect for the rule of law. Those are the values I stand for. With your continued support, your energy, your hard work, we’re going to win big in November.”