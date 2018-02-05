Quantcast
The Breakdown, Episode 5: Expelled

By: Katie Campbell February 5, 2018 , 4:00 am

 

Don Shooter awaits a vote by the state House on whether to expel him on Feb. 1, 2018. He was later removed from office by a vote of 56-3. (Photo by Katie Campbell/Arizona Capitol Times)

The Arizona House of Representatives took a historic vote on Thursday to expel one of its members.

Don Shooter of Yuma was not only the first Republican to ever be expelled from the state Legislature but also the first state lawmaker in the United States to be removed in the wake of the Me Too movement.

But some of the women who came forward with allegations of sexual harassment against Shooter and others who work at the Capitol wonder if this moment will have a lasting impact. House Speaker J.D. Mesnard was praised for the difficult decision, yet he who was receptive to an investigation’s findings will not always be in power.

