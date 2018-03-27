DeWit to resign April 3 for NASA job

State Treasurer Jeff DeWit says he will step down next week to start a job as NASA’s chief financial officer.

DeWit said Tuesday he will formally resign on April 3 and start his new job in Washington the same day.

Gov. Doug Ducey will name a replacement to serve until DeWit’s term expires at the end of the year. DeWit says Ducey’s staff has assured him he won’t name someone currently running for the office. He also said he’s delayed his departure so the governor can name a replacement and he can show him around the office before he leaves.

Ducey spokesman Daniel Scarpinato declined to say if the governor will appoint a placeholder or a current candidate for the office. He also said he plans to wait until DeWit resigns to name a replacement.

President Donald Trump named DeWit to the NASA post about five months ago and he was confirmed by the Senate earlier this month.