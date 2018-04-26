Photos: Thousands join Red for Ed march on the Arizona Capitol

Quantcast
By: Katie Campbell April 26, 2018

Schools across Arizona shutdown on April 26 as teachers and other public education employees walked out of their classrooms and to the state Capitol.

Tens of thousands of people dressed in red gathered in the streets. They slathered each other in sunscreen, handed out water bottles and snacks, and even danced to popular step songs like the “Macarena” and the “Cupid Shuffle.”

From there, the crowd marched more than two miles to the state Capitol. Temperatures reached 100 degrees, and at least five people had to be treated by the Phoenix Fire Department for heat-related incidents.

And while the heat ended the festivities at the Capitol early on the first day of statewide walk-outs, the Red for Ed movement planned to return on April 27 – and possibly for days more to come.
Thousands join Red for Ed march on the Arizona Capitol

