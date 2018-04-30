Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / education / Photos: Red for Ed protests at the Arizona Capitol dwindle but persist

Photos: Red for Ed protests at the Arizona Capitol dwindle but persist

By: Katie Campbell April 30, 2018

Public schools across Arizona remained closed for the third day as Red for Ed protesters descended again on the state Capitol.

While turnout dwindled to an estimated 4,000 people on April 27, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, the red-clad crowd saw a resurgence on April 30 as thousands more returned to greet legislators arriving to work on the budget.

As the protesters left for the day on the April, Arizona Educators United, the grassroots group leading teachers and other public education employees, announced the strike would continue at least through May 2.

Red for Ed protests at the Arizona Capitol dwindle but persist

Issue:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

(Photo by Katie Campbell/Arizona Capitol Times)

The Breakdown, Episode 16: Strike everything

Tens of thousands of Red for Ed supporters marched on the Capitol last week, and they say they'll stay out of schools until Gov. Doug Ducey and the Legislature come up with a plan for education that satisfies them.