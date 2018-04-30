Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here.
Kurt Altman: Baseball wash-up lands in law and public policy
Kurt Altman, the state director for Right on Crime, a group that pushes conservative solutions to reduce crime, went to college to play baseball, but he ended up an attorney whose career has taken him from facing down and defending criminals in county and federal courtrooms to lobbying for “Right to Try” legislation in 46 state Capitols.