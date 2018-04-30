Quantcast
Kurt Altman: Baseball wash-up lands in law and public policy

Kurt Altman: Baseball wash-up lands in law and public policy

By: Paulina Pineda April 30, 2018

Kurt Altman, the state director for Right on Crime, a group that pushes conservative solutions to reduce crime, went to college to play baseball, but he ended up an attorney whose career has taken him from facing down and defending criminals in county and federal courtrooms to lobbying for “Right to Try” legislation in 46 state Capitols.

