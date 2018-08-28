Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / election 2018 / 2018 Congressional Races / CD1 / Wendy Rogers takes early lead in CD1 Republican primary (access required)

Wendy Rogers takes early lead in CD1 Republican primary (access required)

By: Katie Campbell August 28, 2018

Wendy Rogers has inched ahead of her primary challengers in the early voting results.

Issue:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

vote-web

Sandra Kennedy takes lead in Corp Comm Democratic primary (access required)

Former Corporation Commissioner Sandra Kennedy has easily claimed one of two Democratic nominations for two open Arizona Corporation Commission seats.