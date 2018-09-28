Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / education / Auditor: Laws need to change for effective charter school scrutiny (access required)

Auditor: Laws need to change for effective charter school scrutiny (access required)

By: Ben Giles September 28, 2018

If lawmakers want quality audits of Arizona charter schools, they have to change the laws governing how charters operate, the state’s top auditor said.

Issue:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

(Deposit Photos)

Republican aims to limit lawmakers’ conflicts of interest (access required)

Arizona lawmakers get paid $24,000 annually. Most have full-time jobs beyond the business of sponsoring and voting on bills for four to five months out of the year.