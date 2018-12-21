Texas not a model in retail electric choice debate

Editor:

ERCOT (the power grid operator for most of Texas) is predicting a power shortage starting next summer. This is because they have relied on market signals to get new generation built and keep current plants open. This model is obviously not working.

Before deregulating electrical power in Arizona, we would likely have to join a California Independent System Operator or a similar ISO Regional Transmission Organization. ISO’s and RTO’s have been around for 20 years now. The ISO RTO model is having a major midlife crisis. This is because no one is in charge of looking into the future in a deregulated world.

A growing state like Arizona can hardly throw caution to the wind with regard to having a reliable electricity supply. While our utility model regulated by the Arizona Corporation Commission is far from perfect, it is far better than turning over our state energy future to an out-of-state entity regulated by a no-longer independent federal agency.

Steve Jennings

AARP Arizona advocacy director