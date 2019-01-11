Quantcast
Ducey to feds: We got this (access required)

By: Yellow Sheet Report January 11, 2019

In his address at the Arizona Chamber of Commerce and Industry luncheon today, Ducey said his top priority this session is adopting the Drought Contingency Plan, and he made it clear today that missing the Jan. 31 deadline imposed by federal officials from the Bureau of Land Management is not an option.

McSally will be sworn in at the same time as Sinema at noon tomorrow, but Sinema will still be Arizona’s first female senator and senior senator, Ducey spokesman Patrick Ptak told our reporter.