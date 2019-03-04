The Breakdown: No ragrets

Another session, another missed opportunity to fully fund special education programs.

The Senate was presented with a bill to re-evaluate how Arizona funds mandated services for students with special education needs this year, but the effort died silently without a committee hearing. The result has implications across the education system.

And will today be yet another missed opportunity on water? It’s deadline day again for the Drought Contingency Plan.

