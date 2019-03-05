Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Yellow Sheet Report / But we love circuses (access required)

But we love circuses (access required)

By: Yellow Sheet Report March 5, 2019

Shope doesn’t believe Stringer is entitled to a full-blown Ethics Committee hearing where he can defend himself before any potential action to expel him, and the Ethics Committee chair wants to avoid that kind of “circus,” he told our reporter.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

Mr. Ducey goes to Washington (access required)

Ducey’s announcement yesterday that he was named to Trump’s Council of Governors – a bipartisan group of 10 governors advising the president on homeland security and national defense issues – has some people wondering about his plans for the future.