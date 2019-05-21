Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / legislature / Bill allows 10 Navajo Nation students to use Arizona vouchers across state lines (access required)

Issue:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

brian-beck

Firefighter who won workers’ comp claim under 2017 law dies

A Phoenix firefighter who struggled with the city over a 2017 law expanding the list of cancers presumed covered by workers' compensation died Sunday after a year-long battle with the disease.