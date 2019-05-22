Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / agencies / Doctors call on AHCCCS to add treatment options for opioid addiction (access required)

Doctors call on AHCCCS to add treatment options for opioid addiction (access required)

By: Andrew Howard May 22, 2019

The Arizona Pharmacy and Therapeutics Committee will consider Thursday whether to recommend expanding the number of medications to treat opioid dependency that are available to Medicaid enrollees.

Issue:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo