Arizona asks judge to hold off on fines in inmate care case (access required)

By: Jacques Billeaud, Associated Press May 31, 2019

The state of Arizona wants a judge to hold off on her threat to order $1.6 million in additional contempt-of-court fines against the state for failing to adequately follow through on its promises to improve health care for its 33,000 prisoners.

